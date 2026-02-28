Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Killed in Bombing Strikes, U.S. and Israeli Media Report

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Saturday’s bombing strikes, along with several military commanders, senior regime officials and nuclear officials, according to both Fox News, CNN and Israeli media reports.

N12 News first reported Saturday that “Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei – has been eliminated” on X, citing a senior Israeli official it did not name. Fox and CNN reported shortly after that he was killed in a strike on his compound in Tehran.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted earlier in the day that there was growing evidence that Khamenei “is no more,” but did not confirm the supreme leader’s death at the time, even as Israeli news organizations reported that his body had been found in the ruins of a bombing strike.

גורם ישראלי בכיר: "המנהיג העליון של איראן, עלי ח׳אמנאי – חוסל" pic.twitter.com/tgR89NGZ0K — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) February 28, 2026

N12 News chief political correspondent Amit Segal posted Saturday on X that Khamenei was killed by Israeli forces, and that American military was not involved.

Israel, not the U.S., was the one that attacked Khamenei.



Thirty bombs were dropped on the compound.



Khamenei’s military secretary is dead, and apparently so are family members.



Khamenei is “almost certainly dead.” — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) February 28, 2026

The United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran early Saturday, triggering retaliatory missile attacks and raising fears of a widening regional conflict.

Large explosions rocked Tehran beginning around 9 a.m. local time, with blasts continuing into the evening. Israel military officials said roughly 500 sites were targeted across Iran, including ballistic missile installations and air defense systems. U.S. officials said American attack aircraft operating from regional bases and aircraft carriers struck Iranian military assets in support.

Satellite imagery showed heavy damage and smoke rising from a high-security compound associated with Khamenei. Israel said the opening wave of strikes targeted a gathering of senior Iranian officials.

In response, Iran fired multiple waves of ballistic missiles toward Israel. Israeli authorities reported minor injuries as air defense systems intercepted incoming projectiles. Several Gulf nations — including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait — said they also came under attack, while Jordan reported missile activity over its territory. The United Arab Emirates said falling debris from an Iranian missile killed at least one person.

The escalating violence disrupted commercial airline travel and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. Shipping companies reported halted traffic, and the U.S. Maritime Administration advised vessels to avoid the Persian Gulf, including the strait.

President Donald Trump, who had publicly threatened action against Iran in recent weeks, said in a video message posted Saturday that the strikes were aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear program and military capabilities. He vowed to “raze their missile industry to the ground” and “annihilate their navy,” and suggested the campaign could lead to the overthrow of Iran’s government.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attacks, saying Iran’s armed forces would “teach aggressors the lesson they deserve” and accusing the United States of acting in Israel’s interest.