Fox News Correspondent Trey Yingst Rushes to Safety as Live Bombs Fall on Tel Aviv: ‘Massive Explosions Right Now’ | Video

Fox News reporter Trey Yingst rushed to safety while reporting live from Tel Aviv Saturday night as Israel’s Iron Dome system intercepted inbound missiles from Iran. “Massive explosions right now rocking Israel’s second largest city of Tel Aviv,” he said as it became clear he and his crew were rattled by the thundering explosions.

Yingst continued, “That was an incredibly powerful explosion as the Iranians are continuing their ballistic missile fire against central Israel.”

As car alarms blared in the background, Yingst added, “That was probably the heaviest explosion that has hit Tel Aviv since this began. We got to move, there’s a lot of incoming fire right now toward Tel Aviv… The city is getting hit very hard.”

Yingst managed to stay on camera as he and the crew found a new spot to film from. After anchor Sandra Smith told him the explosions were “heart stopping,” Yingst also said that “more than 40 senior Iranian security and regime officials” were killed in the day’s events.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the day’s strikes. N12 News first reported Saturday that “Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei – has been eliminated” on X, citing a senior Israeli official it did not name. Fox, CNN, the AP and others reported shortly after that he was killed in a strike on his compound in Tehran.

The military action has been panned by several MAGA-aligned political leaders. “The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran??? How about ZERO you bunch of sick f–king liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars,” former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote in one post.

“This is heartbreaking and tragic. And how many more innocent will die?” she wrote in a second. “What about our own military? This is not what we thought MAGA was supposed to be. Shame!”