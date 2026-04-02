Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries and More Torch Trump’s ‘Rambling’ and ‘Disjointed’ Iran War Update

Donald Trump’s televised update on the Iran war was torched by his political rivals Wednesday evening, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer even blasting the speech as “rambling” and disjointed.”

There was quite a bit of buildup heading into Trump’s Wednesday night address to the nation, with many wondering if the president would announce either an expansion or a conclusion of the Middle East conflict. Instead, Trump issued an unclear timeline, telling the American people that the situation would likely go on for “two to three weeks” more.

“I’ve made clear from the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, that we will continue until our objectives are fully achieved,” Trump stated in his address. “Thanks to the progress we’ve made, I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America’s military objectives shortly, very shortly, we are going to hit them extremely hard. Over the next two to three weeks, we’re going to bring them back to the stone ages where they belong.”

This left many confused and frustrated, with several of Trump’s criticis noting that the president didn’t really share much of an update in his update.

For instance, Minority House Leader Hakeem Jeffries sounded off on X, “The American people are sick and tired of the chaos, high costs and extreme Republican agenda. Donald Trump must end his reckless war of choice in the Middle East. Now.”

Schumer also laid into the president on X, writing in his own post, “Has there ever been a more rambling, disjointed and pathetic presidential war speech? Donald Trump’s actions in Iran will be considered one of the greatest policy blunders in the history of our country, failing to articulate objectives, alienating allies and ignoring the kitchen table problems Americans are facing. He is completely unfit to be Commander-in-Chief and the whole world knows it.”

Even former Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene, who left congress at the start of the year, expressed disappointment in the president’s speech about Iran. “All I heard from his speech tonight was WAR WAR WAR,” she penned on X. “Nothing to lower the cost of living for Americans. Nothing to reduce our near $40 trillion in debt. Nothing to save Social Security, which goes bankrupt in just a few years. Nothing to lower the cost of insurance. Nothing to address jobs for Americans. Nothing about education for our children. Nothing about our children’s future. Nothing for America’s future. I’m so beyond done.”

Though, not everyone was critical of Trump’s update, as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on Fox News shortly after the address and praised Operation Epic Fury as “one of the most successful military operations in history.”

Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio made sure to sing Trump’s praises following the speech, calling it “powerful” on X. “He was clear about our objectives in Iran: -Destroy their weapons factories, -Destroy their navy, -Destroy their air force, -Destroy their chances of ever having a nuclear weapon,” he said. “The President’s leadership sends a message to the world that the United States will defend its people and its interests, and uphold peace through strength.”

For a full round-up of reactions, keep reading.

Has there ever been a more rambling, disjointed, and pathetic presidential war speech?



Donald Trump’s actions in Iran will be considered one of the greatest policy blunders in the history of our country, failing to articulate objectives, alienating allies, and ignoring the… https://t.co/3An0nd3h1y — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 2, 2026

The American people are sick and tired of the chaos, high costs and extreme Republican agenda.



Donald Trump must end his reckless war of choice in the Middle East.



Now. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 2, 2026

President Trump delivered a powerful speech tonight. He was clear about our objectives in Iran:



• Destroy their weapons factories

• Destroy their navy

• Destroy their air force

• Destroy their chances of ever having a nuclear weapon



The President’s leadership sends a… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 2, 2026

I wanted so much for President Trump to put America First.

That’s what I believed he would do.

All I heard from his speech tonight was WAR WAR WAR.

Nothing to lower the cost of living for Americans.

Nothing to reduce our near $40 trillion in debt.

Nothing to save Social Security,… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 2, 2026

Take everything he says with a grain of salt when he’s talking about what’s “hot” https://t.co/dcnHyv7NcI pic.twitter.com/KQSLVfz7Um — Rep. Rob Menendez (@RepMenendez) April 2, 2026

Trump's incoherent rant tonight just further validates how weak, senile, and clueless he really is.



God help us all. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) April 2, 2026