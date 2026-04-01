Newsmax Host Slams Hegseth for Lifting Army Suspension Over Kid Rock’s Helicopter Fly-By: ‘What an Amateur Move’

Newsmax host Greg Kelly went after Pete Hegseth for lifting the Army’s suspension of the helicopter pilots that flew by Kid Rock’s home over the weekend.

Kelly, a former Marine, was incensed after the Secretary of Defense lifted the Army suspension on Tuesday of personnel responsible for flying a helicopter in front of Kid Rock’s home and hovering so the singer could salute them and post about it on social media.

“So what if those ‘fly boys’ flew by Madonna’s house and took a bow? Or Robert De Niro. That would not be cool, right? But it’s just fine for Kid Rockhead? What an amateur move, posting it on social media,” Kelly posted. “Meanwhile, Hegseth runs the Pentagon like he ran his phony ‘non-profits’ — RECKLESSLY. He has no business micro-managing army units. They MUST discipline hot dog pilots performing unauthorized stunts. Because next time something could go very, very bad.”

Major Montrell Russell, a spokesperson for the Army, released a statement Tuesday morning informing the public that the helicopter pilots responsible for the viral fly-by over the weekend had been suspended.

“Personnel involved have been suspended from flight duties while the Army reviews the circumstances surrounding the mission, including compliance with relevant FAA regulations, aviation safety protocol and approval requirements,” Russell said.

He added: “Since the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to discuss specific findings at this time. The Army takes any allegations of unauthorized or unsafe flight operations very seriously and is committed to enforcing standards and holding personnel accountable.”

Later Tuesday, Hegseth took to his own social media to make sure the public knew that those suspensions were being overwritten and there would be no investigation.

“No punishment. No investigation,” Hegseth wrote. “Carry on, patriots.”

The fly-by happened over the weekend and Kid Rock posted a video of him standing outside by his pool as an Army helicopter flew over and hovered in front of his home. He saluted the chopper before it eventually flew off. The singer posted a video of it to social media and it amassed 17.5 million views. He also shared some choice words to accompany the shot.

“This is a level of respect that s–t for brains Governor of California will never know,” he wrote. “God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”