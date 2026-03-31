‘The View’: Whitney Cummings Explains Why It Makes Sense to Send Apache Helicopters to Kid Rock’s House

The Army is currently reviewing a recent fly-by of two Apache helicopters at Kid Rock’s house, but to Whitney Cummings, it makes perfect sense. And on Tuesday morning, she explained why.

The review comes after a video went viral — posted by Kid Rock himself — of the singer excitedly waving at and saluting a helicopter as it appeared to hover just next to his pool. In the caption, the singer praised the “level of respect” of the move and insulted California governor Gavin Newsom. Watching the footage on “The View,” the hosts largely scoffed at the whole stunt, but guest host Whitney Cummings understood it.

“Look, the Apache helicopters are designed for war, and I can think of no one who is at war more with himself than a white rapper, who is 55 years old and calls himself ‘Kid,’” Cummings reasoned. “So, I see why they thought it was an emergency.”

Not to be outdone, host Joy Behar added that the helicopters should’ve made more noise, “so they could drown out the music” of Kid Rock. To that, Cummings poked fun at some of Kid Rock’s lyrics.

“They didn’t think it was music, they thought it was a drowning, screaming person,” she joked.

Speaking more seriously on the subject, the hosts argued it was “tone deaf,” considering the ongoing war in Iran, as well as everything else going on in America, and mocked it as a “Top Gun” kind of move.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.