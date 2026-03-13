‘The View’ Guest Host Sheryl Underwood Compares Battle for 2028 Trump Endorsement to ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Feud | Video

As the Republican party gears up for the 2028 presidential election and narrows down its choices, it appears JD Vance and Marco Rubio are the frontrunners. But, “The View” guest host Sheryl Underwood is pretty sure Donald Trump doesn’t actually like either of them, and is setting up a “Celebrity Apprentice” kind of situation.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed the current political playing field, and who Trump might endorse in 2028. Host Sara Haines argued that Trump gives Rubio positions of importance, as opposed to Vance just “holding a spot” as VP, indicating that Rubio might get the endorsement. But guest host Sheryl Underwood didn’t agree.

“I think they’re both being hustled. I think Trump don’t like neither one of them,” she said. “I think it’s a setup. I think he makes Rubio hang out with him so he can act crazy in Venezuela, so when it go left, he blames Rubio.”

VANCE OR RUBIO IN 2028? With polls showing Sec. of State Marco Rubio and Vice Pres. JD Vance in a neck-and-neck race to be MAGA's next presidential candidate, the co-hosts and Sheryl Underwood weigh in. pic.twitter.com/AsqG9BLN4u — The View (@TheView) March 13, 2026

“Vance is what the sons like. He really don’t like him,” she continued. “He don’t like neither one of them. He’s gonna find somebody — it’s like when they did ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’ Remember when NeNe Leakes and La Toya Jackson both got pitted against each other? That’s what this is. He doesn’t like neither one of them. He’s using both of them.”

Indeed, the two women had an intense rivalry during their time on the president’s reality TV show in 2011. Jackson called Leakes a “bully” at the time, while Leakes told Jackson that “you should act your age.”

Moderator Joy Behar, filling in for Whoopi Goldberg, who is off on Fridays, offered a simpler theory as to who might get Trump’s backing.

“Who is really the biggest toady? Because, you know, that’s what he’s all about, Trump,” Behar said.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.