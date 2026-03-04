‘The View’ Audience Audibly Protests When Guest Host Elisabeth Hasselbeck Blames Disapproval of ICE on the Media | Video

Despite once vowing to never return to “The View” and calling the show a “sinking” ship early last year, Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to guest host the ABC talk show once again this week. And, like in 2022, she was met with some irritation — this time directly from the audience, on Wednesday morning.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s most recent testimony at a House hearing, in which she defended her actions and words following the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota. During the conversation, host Sara Haines argued that Noem has taken immigration, a bipartisan issue, and turned it into something else entirely.

When Haines noted that ICE’s disapproval rating has only gotten higher, Hasselbeck cut in: “Because of the media!”

SENATORS CONFRONT KRISTI NOEM IN FIERY HEARING: ‘The View’ co-hosts and Elisabeth Hasselbeck share their takeaways from the Homeland Security secretary's tense exchanges with both Democrats and Republicans. pic.twitter.com/ccFv3SItwD — The View (@TheView) March 4, 2026

At that, the audience audibly reacted, though it was unclear whether it was a unanimous groan, or booing. You can decide for yourself, in the video above.

Haines immediately pushed back as well, and host Joy Behar looked both surprised and amused at the crowd’s reaction. But, this was only the first time the audience of “The View” pushed back on Hasselbeck in the episode. In the very next segment, when moderator Whoopi Goldberg agreed with Haines that she wouldn’t trust someone who claimed to be an ICE agent while covering their face, Hasselbeck cut in again.

“This is the party of masks!” she said. “You guys forced masks on everybody in the United States. Like, I don’t want to hear ‘You can’t see my face’ and, you know, I just can’t. I can’t. I love you, but I can’t.”

The comment was swiftly met with outrage from the audience once more, though Hasselbeck didn’t acknowledge it.

