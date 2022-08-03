Many fans of “The View” definitely haven’t missed Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and they made that clear with her return to the show on Wednesday. As she spent most of the show shaming abortion rights activists, viewers were vocal in their contempt for her on social media.

To kick off the show, the panel discussed Tuesday’s primary in Kansas, in which voters overwhelmingly rejected efforts to remove the right to an abortion from the state constitution. While most of the panel celebrated, Haselbeck did not, claiming that “just because something is a right, doesn’t make it right.”

She then proceeded to continually cite her religious beliefs on the matter – arguing that abortion is wrong “according to god” – while simultaneously claiming that she doesn’t force her religion onto others. Fans decidedly disagreed.

“Lord, I’m sick of Elizabeth all ready,” one person tweeted. “You can’t force your beliefs on others. And those options she speaks of don’t address all circumstances or all individuals. Please don’t bring her back.”

#TheView … Lord, I'm sick of Elizabeth all ready. You can't force your beliefs on others. And those options she speaks of don't address all circumstances or all individuals. Please don't bring her back. — MissTee (@MsMissTee1) August 3, 2022

Dear Elisabeth Hasselbeck, you have your christian beliefs but you shouldn't place them on others by limiting and making the choices for another woman. If you're really prolife, you'd let her make the decisions that's best for her life. Her body, her choice.#TheView — Chandradatt Jagdeo 🇬🇾 🌈 (@ChandradattJag1) August 3, 2022

No I can’t with all this god talk on abc. Go to the 700 Club. #TheView — ᒪᗩᗪY O'GᗩGᗩ (@holleyr) August 3, 2022

Longtime viewers who remember watching the show when Hasselbeck was a full-time co-host appeared to be having flashbacks. “Two minutes in I remember why I was so relieved when Elisabeth Hasselbeck left,” one person wrote.

“Why torture your viewers with Hasselbeck? I couldn’t stand her then – can’t stand her now. She continues to be an annoying, righteous, fake, self serving prig #TheView. We expect better,” another posted.

This was irresponsible. #TheView should have never allowed her to come on here and shame women. — WhyMassaDidn'tWantUsToLearnToReadOrWrite (@KellyFBabi) August 3, 2022

Two minutes in I remember why I was so relieved when Elisabeth Hasselbeck left #TheView — second nature (@second_nature) August 3, 2022

Why torture your viewers with Hasselbeck? I couldn’t stand her then – can’t stand her now. She continues to be an annoying, righteous, fake, self serving prig #TheView. We expect better. — Carmen Palmieri (@CarmenPalmieri2) August 3, 2022

As the guest host continued to express her beliefs on abortion, she repeatedly called on women to work with organizations to get their children adopted by families who want and are ready for them. Many fans scoffed at the idea.

“I would never leave my child to be adopted to the likes of Elizabeth Hassleback? Are y’all crazy,” one watcher wrote.

I would never leave my child to be adopted to the likes of Elizabeth Hassleback? Are y’all crazy #TheView — Big Phat Jenny (@SimiraNB) August 3, 2022

You can check out more skewering of Hasselbeck’s return below.

Forgot what an annoying religious wingnut Hasselbeck is. She's getting worse with age. #TheView — May Brian (@mabri1741) August 3, 2022

Looked forward to Elizabeth Hasselbeck on #TheView thought she might have mellowed out. NOPE. She lost me in 1st segment about her children’s book talking to God. Her extreme views are worst. She can’t understand 60% of us don’t want her religion telling us what how to think. — maureen panzera (@MaureenPanzera) August 3, 2022

Elisabeth Hasselback can’t say she doesn’t force religion…when she’s yelling “no” at Whoopi for having another opinion! #theview — Whitney (@wdarding) August 3, 2022