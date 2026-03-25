‘The View’: Joy Behar Cracks Up Clocking Trump’s Microexpression at Hegseth’s Double Entendre | Video

President Trump appeared to clock a double entendre from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week, and his reaction made “The View” host Joy Behar crack up on Wednesday morning.

The moment came during the first Hot Topic of the day, during which the ABC hosts discussed Trump’s claim that negotiations with Iran are underway, despite Iran saying the opposite. During that same press conference, Hegseth noted that “we’re keeping our hand on that throttle, as long as is hard as is necessary,” while miming just that.

“Oh, excuse me!” Behar said with a chuckle as the clip ended. “Keep our hand on that throttle as long as it’s hard.”

TRUMP CLAIMS IRAN GAVE U.S. A 'VERY BIG PRESENT': 'The View' co-hosts and Abby Huntsman weigh in on the president teasing that negotiations are underway as Iran insists they're not negotiating with anyone in his administration. pic.twitter.com/EPQ9gOlHN3 — The View (@TheView) March 25, 2026

After a smattering of laughs from the audience, Behar then called for the clip to be played again, but this time zoomed in on Trump’s face during Hegseth’s words. Indeed, as soon as Hegseth began gesturing with his hand and said the word “hard,” the president’s eyebrows briefly shot up before he schooled his face.

“What is going on over there?!” Behar bellowed as she cracked up.

“Of course Joy picked that part up,” guest host Abby Huntsman ribbed.

“Yes I did,” Behar retorted proudly.

From there, the conversation continued as normal, with the talk show hosts criticizing Trump’s handling of the situation in Iran once more. Huntsman argued that Trump’s comments are making it feel like an episode of “The Apprentice.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.