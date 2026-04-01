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Trump Calls JD Vance a ‘Perfect Looking Specimen’ After Weight Loss During Rambling Easter Lunch Speech | Video

“Where is JD? He’s lost weight … and I’m looking for a heavyset gentleman,” the president adds

Donald Trump
Donald Trump (Credit: The White House/YouTube)

Donald Trump called out JD Vance’s recent weight loss during his Easter lunch speech at the White House Wednesday, praising the vice president as a “perfect looking specimen” to his guests.

The president remarked on Vance’s transformation while searching for his vice president in the crowd while giving an address in the White House’s East Room, noting he couldn’t place Vance at first given he’s now “a little thinner.”

“The White House, including Vice President JD Vance — is JD here? Where is JD?” Trump commented while discussing the need for the GOP to come together for the 2026 midterms. “He’s lost weight. He got a little thinner. And I’m looking for a heavyset gentleman and now I find a perfect looking specimen.”

As Trump went on, he grilled Vance for updates on “the big deal,” likely referring to the ongoing partial shutdown sparked by an impasse over DHS funding.

Jon Stewart (Credit: The Weekly Show)
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“He’s doing a great job, and he’s working on the the deal, right? How’s that moving?” he noted. “If it doesn’t happen, I’m blaming JD Vance. If it does happen, I’m taking full credit.”

Trump shouted out Vance a number of times during his over 40-minute speech. In fact, later in his address, the president said Vance would either be the “greatest guy” or he would “hit him hard” for his work leading the administration’s crackdown on fraud.

Vice President JD Vance speaks on Wednesday in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump’s lengthy Easter lunch speech came hours before his planned address to the nation Wednesday evening, where he is set to give an update on the Iran War. However, during his holiday spiel, Trump said “the war is going to be over in three days.”

It’s unclear if he plans to echo a similar sentiment during Wednesday night’s address.

Watch Trump’s full Easter lunch speech above.

Donald Trump (Credit: Getty Images)
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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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