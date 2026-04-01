What Time Is Trump’s Iran War Address?

Donald Trump will address the nation tonight with an update on the Iran war.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the president would be cutting into major network broadcasts to give the country an update on the conflict in the Middle East.

The televised update arrives a day after he gave reporters an estimated timeline for how much longer the war will last. ‘”I would say within two weeks, maybe three,” Trump said in an Oval Office scrum Tuesday. “I think within two or three weeks, we’ll leave. There’s no reason for us to do this.”

Here is when and where to tune in to hear Trump’s big address.

What time is President Trump speaking?

Trump is scheduled to address the nation tonight, April 1 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the scheduled speech on her social media account Tuesday.

TUNE IN: Tomorrow night at 9PM ET, President Trump will give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 31, 2026

How to watch Trump’s address?

The address tonight will cut in on most major networks. Expect it to broadcast on ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, NewsNation and more. The address is expected to be about 20 minutes long.

The president’s speech is also expected to be streamed on The White House’s official website and YouTube channel.

What is Trump’s address to the nation about?

The president will address the country with “an important update on Iran,” according to Leavitt’s social media post from Tuesday. The message comes after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to their countries Wednesday morning about the economic effects of the war and the issues with the Strait of Hormuz and what to expect with gas and oil prices.