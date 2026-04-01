Jon Stewart Says Trump’s Iran War Is ‘Butting Up Against Actual Reality’ for the First Time: He Can’t ‘Just Move On’ | Video

Jon Stewart thinks Donald Trump’s Iran War finally has him battling against “actual reality” and for once, he’s not able to change the narrative in his favor.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Weekly Show,” the host broke down how he viewed the war in Iran as a major struggle point for a president who has proven himself able to social media post or viral clip his way out of any sticky situation he found himself in and just move past it.

“They always say it’s easier to ask forgiveness than permission,” Stewart said. “The thing about Trump is he doesn’t even ask forgiveness. He just moves on. He is a wrecking ball that operates simultaneously with a sort of reality distortion field, and he convinces his acolytes, like you say, through the power of narrative.”

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He added: “He’s one of the better narrative storytellers, but it’s butting up against actual reality. And that’s what’s so fascinating about the Iran situation. It’s the first time I’ve seen him not be able to just move on.”

One month into Trump’s war with Iran and he’s feeling the pressure. Gas and oil prices continue to rise as prominent MAGA supporters like Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson have voiced their discontent. Other experts are pointing out that Trump’s struggles pulling out of the war have been the result of a lose-lose situation.

“[Trump] wants to get out of Iran. They were assured they’d be able to go in quick, decapitate the regime, decapitate the ability for Iran to continue to do what it did in the region and get out and now they can’t get out,” Axios CEO Jim VandeHei told “Moring Joe” this week. “The Iranians have no reason to compromise right now. They have to end this war with us fearing ever going back into Iran.”

He continued: “Pulling out and grabbing the oil and throwing it in a tanker and running, that doesn’t work. It’s not logistically possible. It’s not diplomatically possible. It’s not financially possible.”