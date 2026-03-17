Jon Stewart Assembles ‘Expert Panel’ of Trumps to Highlight Iran War Contradictions | Video

Jon Stewart roasted Donald Trump’s conflicting messages about the Iran War by using the president’s own words against him.

During Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” the comedian assembled an “expert panel,” which was made up of different sound bites from Trump, to address the ongoing questions about the conflict in the Middle East.

“Well, if you can’t trust the fake news media and we’ve got so many unanswered questions about the reasons for the war … who can we turn to for clarity to give it to us straight?” Stewart asked before cutting to footage of Trump staffers Karoline Leavitt, Pete Hegseth and others praising the president as “the best communicator.”

“Of course. Why am I allowing myself to get all confused and flustered? Why don’t we just go to the source?” he continued. “All this time, we’ve been relying on independent sources or outside observations and analysis when the truth and the clarity have been staring us in the face all along.”

Stewart then introduced his panel made up of “President Donald Trump, Donald J. Trump, DJT and John Barron,” noting the foursome was meant to “explain what the war is actually about in a lucid and clear cut way.”

Of course, Stewart and “The Daily Show” instead highlighted how the president has yet to maintain the same messaging since the war launched last month. For example, Stewart started off by asking the Trumps if they could clarify whether the U.S. was actually in a war, given the president never got formal authorization from Congress.

While Donald Trump called it “an excursion,” President Trump labeled it “a little excursion.” However, the Trump named “John Barron” said the U.S. was “winning the war by a lot,” seemingly confirming the country was at war.

“So, it’s a war?” Stewart cheekily asked. “Because earlier, we heard President Trump and Donald Trump say it’s an excursion.”

The Trump called “DJT” then chimed in and added, “It’s an excursion that will keep us out of a war.”

“It’s both a war and an excursion that will stop the war that it isn’t,” Stewart sounded off. “Excursion in the streets, war in the sheets. Is that what I’m hearing?”

As the bit continued on, Stewart tackled a number of burning questions, including the expected length of the war and whether we already won the conflict. Yet, like before, each response from the individual Trumps were notably different.

Watch the bit in its entirety above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.