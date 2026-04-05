Trump’s Explicit Iran Threat on Easter Morning Blasted From Left and Right: ‘Completely Unhinged’

Donald Trump’s explicit Easter morning message to Iran – a direct threat to destroy civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t opened by Tuesday – was widely condemned from figures across the political spectrum.

Trump is “completely unhinged,” said Pyotr Kurzin, host of “The Global Gambit,” in response to the president’s Sunday post shared on Truth Social.

“Why is the commander in chief of the world’s most power military saying ‘praise be to Allah’?” Kurzin wrote. “I don’t care who you are or support. This guy needs to be impeached / removed from office. Trump sounds completely unhinged.”

Why is the commander in chief of the worlds most power military saying ‘praise be to allah’?



I don’t care who you are or support. This guy needs to be impeached / removed from office.



Trump sounds completely unhinged. pic.twitter.com/lqC7LthC2k — Pyotr Kurzin (@PKurzin) April 5, 2026

Trump wrote, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The post prompted outrage from all sides.

One month after starting the war in Iran, this is the statement of the President of the United States on Easter Sunday.



These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW. End this war. pic.twitter.com/TTBArqTTyE — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 5, 2026

“One month after starting the war in Iran, this is the statement of the President of the United States on Easter Sunday,” Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote before calling for an end to the war. “These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW. End this war.”

This is embarrassing, Delete it, President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ – unless you want everyone to think you’ve lost your marbles. pic.twitter.com/LMgVIKPKoi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2026

“This is embarrassing, Delete it, President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ – unless you want everyone to think you’ve lost your marbles,” Piers Morgan contributed.

“If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment,” wrote Connecticut’s Sen. Chris Murphy. “This is completely, utterly unhinged. He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more.”

"Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell" — Jake Tapper reads Trump's Truth Social post on air pic.twitter.com/I2qHtWsX8d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2026

CNN’s Jake Tapper shared Trump’s message on the air, and warned parents watching the broadcast with their children, “Be warned: the president did not use polite language.” Tapper also noted Trump’s threats may be unfounded. “We should note, destroying civilian power infrastructure is generally considered to constitute a war crime under international law, although the president could argue the infrastructure has dual use and is also utilized by Iran’s military.”

On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted.

Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.

I know all of you and him and he… pic.twitter.com/DgR74YjPQf — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 5, 2026

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene weighed on the message with a lengthy tweet of her own.

“Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness,” she wrote on X. “I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit.”

“On Easter, of all days, we as Christians should be reminded that the son of God died and rose from the grave so that we can be forgiven once and for all of our sins. Jesus commanded us to love one another and forgive one another. Even our enemies,” she added. “Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians.”

This is what I voted for.



Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives.



Trump said he’s going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said “Praise be to Allah”.



On Easter.



Amazing. Just amazing. 🇺🇸



Strategic bombing wins wars. pic.twitter.com/l3Di9yXDXR — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 5, 2026

Trump’s message also garnered a little support. Far-right commentator Laura Loomer insisted, “This is what I voted for. Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives. Trump said he’s going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said ‘Praise be to Allah’. On Easter.”