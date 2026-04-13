‘The View’ Hosts Rain Hellfire on ‘Blasphemous’ Jesus Meme From Trump: ‘Can’t Even Look at It’

President Trump posted a meme depicting himself as Jesus on Sunday, and on Monday morning, the hosts of “The View” were disgusted by it. So much so, in fact, that moderator Whoopi Goldberg requested it not be onscreen longer than needed.

“I can’t even look at it,” she said, as she teed up the discussion during the day’s Hot Topics. “There’s no answer to the question I’m supposed to ask, but, what are your thoughts?”

Without missing a single beat, host Sunny Hostin immediately called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, which would remove Trump as president due to disability. She argued that the amendment is there for a reason, and struggled to find words to express her disgust, beyond calling it “blasphemous.”

“Can you take that down, please?” Whoopi asked someone offstage as Hostin gathered herself. “Just take it down.”

“In the Christian faith, this is considered blasphemy, depicting yourself as Christ, elevating yourself to the level of Christ,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin explained. “I did see some very prominent MAGA supporters, who are diehards, even saying as much, and saying ‘Please take this down.’”

Farah Griffin also took issue with Trump’s public bashing of Pope Leo, noting that it “makes no sense to me” while he’s hemorrhaging supporters due to the war in Iran.

“It signals to me that he doesn’t understand — I don’t think he claims to be a person of faith — our faith is bigger than our politics,” she continued. “That is the one thing that will always trump politics, for people who are practicing in their faith. He clearly doesn’t understand that.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.