‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Jokes the Show Is ‘Way Better on TV Than at the Table’ in Return From Maternity Leave | Video

Alyssa Farah Griffin returned to “The View” from her maternity leave on Monday morning, and she offered an observation. Apparently, during her time off, the ABC host realized the show is “way better on TV” than it is in person.

Farah Griffin gave birth to her first son on February 10, just a few days before her final show before maternity leave was scheduled. In her absence, the talk show saw a rotation of guest hosts, including Whitney Cummings, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Sheryl Underwood and more. But, on Monday morning, Farah Griffin happily returned.

“I missed you guys, you were all amazing while I was gone,” she said at the start of the show. “I was watching, and I was like ‘This is the best show I’ve ever seen!’ It’s way better on TV than at the table.”

Farah Griffin also shared a bit of her experience as a first-time mom, and thanked those around her who have been helping her care for her son (and make it possible for her to return to work).

“All of you who are moms told me, they said, they’re like ‘Your brain chemistry changes overnight,’ and it is so true,” she said as photos of her and her family appeared onscreen. “My world just feels more magical, and full, and I’m just so grateful to him.”

Farah Griffin has been open about her pregnancy experience on “The View,” talking multiple times on-air about how she went through several rounds of IVF to get pregnant. Back in October, she stunned her co-hosts with her live pregnancy announcement.

You can watch Alyssa Farah Griffin’s full return in the video above.