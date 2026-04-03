‘The View’ Closes Out Q1 With Strongest Viewership in 5 Years | Exclusive

“The View” closed out its first quarter with the strongest overall performance the daytime talk show has seen in five years, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

For the first quarter, “The View” averaged 2.78 million total viewers and a 1.86 rating among households, marking the show’s strongest numbers during any quarter in five years, since the first quarter of 2021.

The ABC News show also scored its best quarter in two years among both women 25-54, which averaged 242,000 viewers, as well as women 18-49, which tallied 182,000 million viewers, according to Nielsen big data plus panel ratings data.

The daytime talk show saw double-digit increases across all of its target demos, including total viewers with a 10% rise, women 25-54 with an 11% rise and women 18-49 with a 14% rise. “The View” also saw year-over-year gains in all categories for the second year in a row, with total viewers rising 1%, women 25-54 increasing 13% and women 18-49 seeing a 14% boost.

Overall, “The View” ranked in the top spot among daytime network talk shows and news programs in both households and total viewers, outpacing NBC’s “Today Third Hour,” which averaged a 1.42 rating and 2.17 million viewers, “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle,” which averaged a 0.87 rating and 1.50 million viewers and “NBC News Daily,” which scored an average rating of 0.96 and viewership of 1.45 million.

The growth and placement of “The View” were also consistent with its season-to-date ratings, with “The View” standing as the No. 1 broadcast daytime talk show in both households and total viewers for the ninth consecutive season.

Likewise, “The View” has seen an increase in both key demos, with women 25-54 rising 7% and women 18-49 seeing a 3% boost compared to the same number of weeks last season. Notably, “The View” is the only daytime talk show to grow in both key demos among women.

Most recently, during the week of March 23, “The View” averaged 2.63 million viewers, a 1.73 rating, 208,000 women 25-54 and 164,000 women 18-49, according to Nielsen.