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‘American Idol’ Season 9 Grows With First Live Show Scoring 4.9 Million Viewers | Exclusive

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The episode is up 6% over last season, ranking as the No. 1 program on Monday night across broadcast and cable

“American Idol” goes live on ABC and Disney+, showcases the Idol hopefuls lift their voices in songs of faith (Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

“American Idol” Season 9 kicked off its live shows with ratings growth as Monday’s show earning 4.86 million total viewers on both ABC and Disney+, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The season’s first live show grew week-over-week in total viewers as the Top 20 performed songs of faith in celebration of Holy Week. The Season 9 episode saw an 6% increase in viewership as compared to last season’s first Monday live show and grew 11% over the show’s March 31 audience last year.

To date, “American Idol” Season 9 has averaged 5.11 million total viewers, reporting year-over-year gains of 5%. The live show also ranked as the No. 1 show across broadcast and cable Monday night.

Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie
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The singing competition series as well as ABC unscripted programs “Dancing With the Stars” and “Celebrity Jeopardy” saw continued annual growth.

This season marked “American Idol”s streaming debut. Starting with Monday’s episode, viewers could stream the series on Disney+ live in addition to watching on ABC. “American Idol” follows in the footsteps of reality hit “Dancing With the Stars” as the streamer expands the reach of the broadcast staples.

Season 9 of ABC’s iteration of the singing competition series rose 20% among total viewers versus the previous season premiere and up 7% in adults aged 18-49, making it the show’s best premiere performance in four years.

ABC reported that “American Idol” was the No. 1 entertainment program on social of the night, earning 1.6 million total social interactions. The faith episode in particular saw 11.1 million video views across platforms.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood returned to the judges’ panel this season with Ryan Seacrest continuing as the series’ host.

“American Idol” airs live Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+ and streams next day on Hulu.

Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie
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Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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