‘American Idol’ Season 9 to Stream on Disney+ in March

“American Idol” will stream on Disney+ for the first time beginning March 30.

This marks the streaming debut of the singing competition series, which has been on broadcast television since 2002. The series will still air live on ABC, but viewers can also tune in live on Disney+.

ABC has tested this model with other reality programming, including “Dancing With the Stars.” The network noted that putting “American Idol” on the streamer expands the reach of the franchise.

The network will also launch a companion podcast, timed to the “American Idol” live shows. “American Idol Official Podcast” will feature exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes insights and expert analysis of the judges’ critiques. They have not named a host for the show, yet.

The podcast will stream on Disney+ and Hulu. This is the latest in Hulu’s slate of video podcasts, including “Tell Me Lies,” “Dancing With the Stars” and more.

“American Idol” airs live Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, streams next day on Hulu and, beginning March 30, will also stream live on Disney+ in addition to ABC in local time zones.

Season 9 of ABC’s iteration of the singing competition series rose 20% among total viewers versus the previous season premiere and up 7% in adults aged 18-49, making it the show’s best premiere performance in four years.

Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, are the production companies behind “American Idol.” Executive producers include Megan Wolflick (who also serves as showrunner), while Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman executive produce for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.