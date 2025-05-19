Jessica Simpson Hits ‘American Idol’ Stage With First TV Performance in 15 Years | Video

Jessica Simpson hit the “American Idol” stage on Sunday night’s season finale, where she made her first TV performance in 15 years.

The Grammy-nominated singer took the mic wearing a shimmering gold dress and turquoise jewelry. First up, she sung her new single “Blame Me,” one of the tracks from her EP “Nashville Canyon, Part 1.” Next up, she brought up “American Idol” contestant Josh King to help her perform Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.”

While Simpson did not officially retire from music, it’s been over a decade since she’s performed live on stage. Back in April, Simpson shared her reasons for the hiatus, saying her decision to step away was in part due to her being “mad at music” after she was dropped from her record deal following the release of her hit 2008 country album “Do You Know.”

“I took a long break,” Simpson said during an appearance Fancy Hagood’s “The Trailblazers Radio.” “I was mad at music a bit. After being dropped with a number one country album, I was dropped and I just never understood it. They just said I would never recoup if I didn’t give them part of the brand, but my brand was already successful.”

In the midst of her break, Simpson also released her memoir in 2020, “Open Book,” which details her successes and struggles over the years in both her personal and professional life. Simpson’s five-song project “Nashville Canyon, Part I” dropped on March 21.

