Jessica Simpson Sets 2 TV Projects at Amazon Based on Her Memoir

Amazon Studios is set to adapt Jessica Simpson’s memoir “Open Book” into two separate TV projects under a new multimedia rights deal with the author, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Under the deal, Amazon Studios will produce an unscripted docuseries based on the recently published memoir, in addition to developing a scripted series inspired by Simpson’s post-divorce coming-of-age journey.

The docuseries will include “vivid and intimate, never-before-seen personal footage shot over the last decade and will explore the highs and lows of Simpson’s life, including her singing career, her journey to sobriety, starting a family, the rise of creating a billion-dollar business and finding her voice.”

Simpson will serve as executive producer on the unscripted series, along with Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch. The scripted series will be produced by Simpson and Patrick Moran of PKM Productions, alongside Lynch and Auslander.

In addition to the two TV projects, Simpson will write two new essays that will be published in 2021 through the Amazon Original Stories imprint of Amazon Publishing. The first essay will center on motherhood, while the second will focus on gratitude.

“I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen,” Simpson said in a statement. “I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me. From our first meeting I had a visceral connection to every member of this team. I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing ‘Open Book’ — to inspire others to be entertained, moved and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jessica to the Amazon family,” added Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “Jessica has a fascinating, emotional story, not just of celebrity and success, but with relatable, all-too-human problems so many of us encounter with love, family and life. ‘Open Book’ was a phenomenon, and we’re so excited to bring it to life on Prime Video and IMDb TV, and for Amazon Original Stories readers to have the chance to hear more from Jessica in her own words.”

The deal was made by Lacy Lynch at Dupree Miller, who also represented the book, alongside Lauren Auslander/Luna Entertainment, and Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks. Simpson is also represented by David Levin/DL Business Management and UTA.