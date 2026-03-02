‘The View’: Maggie Gyllenhaal Leads the Hosts and Audience in a Screaming Break

Every now and then, “The View” will erupt into a yelling match live on-air, and on Monday, things devolved into screams once more. But this time, it was a stress relief exercise led by Maggie Gyllenhaal, not an argument.

The actress and director stopped by the ABC talk show in support of her new film “The Bride!”, which hits theaters this week. The film is a feminist take on the story of the bride of Frankenstein, though the monster himself is in the movie; he’s played by Christian Bale. According to Gyllenhaal, her former “Dark Knight” co-star had to sit in the makeup chair for hours to achieve his monstrous look, and to cope with it, he used a special technique.

“So he, after sitting still that long, would do what we called the primal scream,” Gyllenhaal explained. “Or the monster howl. We can do it if you want.”

And indeed, the hosts took her up on the offer. After watching a clip of Bale and his castmates screaming on set, the hosts and audience of “The View” let out their own bellows. The group let out three loud yells before host Ana Navarro cut in.

“Wait. Trump is still president!” she said, earning another scream from the table and crowd.

“Oh, that feels good,” host Sunny Hostin opined, holding her chest.

“I have gas!” Whoopi Goldberg added, prompting another yell.

At that point, Gyllenhaal needed her water, but assured that the feeling those screams left everyone with during the show would be the same feeling they have after seeing “The Bride!” in theaters this week.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.