‘The View’ Enlists Morgan Freeman to Narrate Video Clip of Viral Monkey, Punch

Morgan Freeman is a legend for a litany of things at this point, and high on that list is his voice. So, on Friday, “The View” took full advantage of it.

Freeman stopped by the ABC talk show in support of his new series “The Gray House,” on which he is an executive producer. But, the actor will also be lending his voice to Steven Spielberg’s new documentary series, “The Dinosaurs.” Once again, Freeman is narrating, rather than playing any kind of character.

After plugging the show, host Sara Haines questioned whether Freeman had heard about Punch, the baby monkey in Japan who has gone viral in recent weeks for struggling with the other monkeys in his enclosure. Freeman confirmed he’s aware of the adorable creature, prompting Haines to ask a favor.

“I kind of feel like it might cheer him up if he were to hear a Morgan Freeman narration,” she said. “Would you give it a try?”

Freeman immediately joked that he knew this was coming and pretended to be upset, but just as quickly was ready to do it. So, as footage of Punch and his beloved stuffed animal began playing, Freeman was handed a script.

“Punch found companionship in an orangutan plush toy, from IKEA,” he read seriously. “And now, the once lonely macaque has found himself a best friend. Or, should I say, a new prime mate?”

“And while this monkey shines — oh heavens,” Freeman continued, breaking character for a moment to shake his head at the pun, “his family should remember, his name is Punch. So don’t think he won’t go King Kong on your ass.”

Naturally, the moment delighted both the hosts and the audience, and earned Freeman a huge round of applause.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.