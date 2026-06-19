Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Jimmy Kimmel Has One Assignment for Guest Host Rosie O’Donnell – and It’s About Trump | Video

“I will be taking the next two months off. This time voluntarily,” the comedian says

Jimmy Kimmel
(Photo credit: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"/YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel confirmed he’s set to take a two-month break from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” sharing the list of guest hosts filling in for him while he’s gone.

“Well, I hope you’re paying attention this summer because I will be taking the next two months off,” Kimmel told his right-hand Guillermo Rodriguez during Thursday’s monologue. “This time voluntarily.”

He continued: “But we have assembled a potent group of hosts to fill in for me, beginning with Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson, Jelly Roll and, as a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O’Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming.”

As Kimmel’s studio audience erupted into applause, the late night host had a message for Trump, too: “And all I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don’t do anything stupid while I’m gone.”

Comedian Carlos Mencia Arrested, Charged With 12 Counts of Tax Evasion
Read Next
Comedian Carlos Mencia Arrested, Charged With 12 Counts of Tax Evasion

It’s unclear when exactly O’Donnell is set to step into the hosting duties, which will be a first for her on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (Though, O’Donnell is a veteran TV host, having led her own talk show “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” for six seasons between 1996 and 2002, as well as serving as a co-host on “The View” for two separate stints.)

However, ABC did confirm that Haddish would lead things off this summer, as she’s set to host the week of July 6. She will be followed by Anderson, Barinholtz, Domingo and Roll, per the network.

O’Donnell is a notable choice, however, given her nearly two-decade feud with Trump – which has seen the actress and the president exchange a number of jabs at one another over the years.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue, which included a surprise from Matt Damon, above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Dungeon Crawler Carl
Read Next
‘Dungeon Crawler Carl’ Gets Straight-to-Series Order at Peacock From Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments