‘Dungeon Crawler Carl’ Gets Straight-to-Series Order at Peacock From Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door

Author Matt Dinniman confirmed on Thursday that Peacock has given the TV adaptation of his popular book series, “Dungeon Crawler Carl,” a straight-to-series order.

The author shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Surprise! I’m happy to announce that our friends at Peacock have *officially* greenlit the Dungeon Crawler Carl television series! Me, Chris Yost and Seth MacFarlane and his team at Fuzzy Door are all really excited to get to work.”

Dinniman continued: “In the coming weeks I’ll have more details, and if you’re going to SDCC be sure to catch me and Chris on our DCC panel. In the meantime I wanted to thank you, the fans, for helping make this happen.”

Peacock also confirmed the news to TheWrap, sharing a logline for the series, which read: “An alien invasion has wiped out most of humanity and any survivors are forced to fight for their lives on a sadistic intergalactic game show. Sounds bad, right? Now try doing it with bare feet and a stuck-up, self-centered, tiara-wearing talking cat as your partner. Welcome to Dungeon Crawler World: Earth, where the apocalypse will be televised … and Coast Guard vet Carl finds himself stuck with his ex-girlfriend’s award-winning show cat, Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk, as they try to survive the end of the world, fighting monsters, aliens, an insane A.I. and even other survivors … all for the sake of good TV. Survival is optional. Entertainment is not.”

The new show comes from Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door, as well as Universal Global Television. Dinniman will co-executive produce alongside Chris Yost, who adapted the hit book series for television.

Additional executive producers include MacFarlane, Erica Huggins and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald from Fuzzy Door.