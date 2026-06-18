‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones Sets November 2027 Release

Paramount shared on Thursday the release date for their adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s best-selling novel “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.” The film, which will be written, produced and directed by Siân Heder, will arrive in theaters on November 12, 2027. Daisy Edgar-Jones will star.

Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner are also producing, with Zevin serving as an executive producer. Heder’s screenplay will be based on previous drafts by Mark Bomback and Zevin.

The official synopsis for “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” explains that it’s a modern love story “about two friends who meet as children and reunite as adults to create video games, finding an intimacy in digital storytelling that eludes them in their real lives. The relationship explores the passion, and heartbreak of creative collaboration, set against the visually groundbreaking worlds brought to life by the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s.”

The original novel, which borrows its title from a soliloquy from “Macbeth,” which was also famously used by Kurt Vonnegut for a 1953 short story, was published in 2022. Since its initial publication, it has sold over 4 million copies worldwide (over 2 million of those copies sold in North America, with another million copies sold in the U.K.), including 40 foreign language territories. It spent more than a year on the New York Times best-seller list.

Since the Best Picture-winning “CODA,” Heder has directed “Being Heumann,” about disability rights advocate Judith Heumann (played by Ruth Madeley). The film, which also stars Mark Ruffalo, Dylan O’Brien and Rob Delaney, is currently in post-production. Like “CODA,” it was made for Apple.

Zevin is represented by CAA, Sterling Lord Literistic’s Doug Stewart and Bradley Garrett of Garrett Legal, PC. Heder is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher and ID.