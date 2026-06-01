Everything New on Paramount+ in June

A new month means a new barrage of movies and TV for Paramount+.

This month’s offerings are headlined by the UFC fight happening at the White House in mid-June to start the country’s 250th anniversary celebration and the second season of “The Agency.” Along with them, there are plenty of classic films dropping at the top of the month.

Here is everything landing on Paramount+ in June.

June 1

Parenthood (Season 1-6)

Topuria Matador | Paramount+ Original Series

4:44: Last Day On Earth

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

Beach Rats

Bebe’s Kids

Blue Hawaii

Blue Story

Borrego

Boys And Girls

Bran Nue Dae

Buddy Games

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening

Charlotte’s Web

Chasing Amy

Clerks

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Come Away

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Death Becomes Her

Defiance

Dreamland

Eagle Eye

Easy Come, Easy Go

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Fatman

Four Brothers

Frida

Fun in Acapulco

G.I. Blues

Get Real

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Hard Eight

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Head of State

Heatwave

Here Comes the Boom

Holmes & Watson

Homefront

Hot Rod

Hotel for Dogs

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.

Juice

King Creole

Kinky Boots

Last Vegas

Light of My Life

Masterminds

Mean Creek

Monster Trucks

Orange County

Paid in Full

Pain & Gain

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Peter Rabbit

Pride

Rango

Rat Race

Roustabout

Selma

Shane

Son of Rambow

Southpaw

Staten Island Summer

Taken

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

The Angry Birds Movie

The Big Short

The Bounty Hunter

The Boys Are Back

The Dark Tower

The Gambler

The Italian Job

The Kings of Summer

The Last Duel

The Manchurian Candidate

The Night Clerk

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

The Two Jakes

The Words

Trading Places

True Grit

Uncle Buck

Virtuosity

Where The Wild Things Are

Without a Paddle

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

Witness

June 2

Devotion: Obedience or Betrayal | Paramount+ Original Docuseries

June 7

The 79th Annual Tony Awards Live Special

June 9

Kickback

June 10

All The Queen’s Men | Season 5 | Paramount+ Original Series

Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 3)

The Smurfs (Season 4)

June 13

The Ultimate Fighter (Seasons 6, 8, 9, 11-16, 18-20, 22-30)

June 14

UFC AT THE WHITE HOUSE: Topuria vs. Gaethje

The Ultimate Fighter | Season 34 | Paramount+ Original Series

Life During Wartime

June 17

Rubble & Crew (Season 3)

June 18

Nine

June 20

Piranha

June 21

The Agency | Season 2 | Paramount+ Original Series

June 24

The Thundermans: Undercover (Season 2)

June 30