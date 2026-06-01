Everything New on Paramount+ in June

A new month means a new barrage of movies and TV for Paramount+.
This month’s offerings are headlined by the UFC fight happening at the White House in mid-June to start the country’s 250th anniversary celebration and the second season of “The Agency.” Along with them, there are plenty of classic films dropping at the top of the month.
Here is everything landing on Paramount+ in June.
June 1
- Parenthood (Season 1-6)
- Topuria Matador | Paramount+ Original Series
- 4:44: Last Day On Earth
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- Beach Rats
- Bebe’s Kids
- Blue Hawaii
- Blue Story
- Borrego
- Boys And Girls
- Bran Nue Dae
- Buddy Games
- Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
- Charlotte’s Web
- Chasing Amy
- Clerks
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Come Away
- Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
- Death Becomes Her
- Defiance
- Dreamland
- Eagle Eye
- Easy Come, Easy Go
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- Fatman
- Four Brothers
- Frida
- Fun in Acapulco
- G.I. Blues
- Get Real
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Girls! Girls! Girls!
- Hard Eight
- Hardball
- Harlem Nights
- Head of State
- Heatwave
- Here Comes the Boom
- Holmes & Watson
- Homefront
- Hot Rod
- Hotel for Dogs
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.
- Juice
- King Creole
- Kinky Boots
- Last Vegas
- Light of My Life
- Masterminds
- Mean Creek
- Monster Trucks
- Orange County
- Paid in Full
- Pain & Gain
- Paradise, Hawaiian Style
- Peter Rabbit
- Pride
- Rango
- Rat Race
- Roustabout
- Selma
- Shane
- Son of Rambow
- Southpaw
- Staten Island Summer
- Taken
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Big Short
- The Bounty Hunter
- The Boys Are Back
- The Dark Tower
- The Gambler
- The Italian Job
- The Kings of Summer
- The Last Duel
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Night Clerk
- The Nutcracker: The Untold Story
- The Tribes of Palos Verdes
- The Two Jakes
- The Words
- Trading Places
- True Grit
- Uncle Buck
- Virtuosity
- Where The Wild Things Are
- Without a Paddle
- Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
- Witness
June 2
- Devotion: Obedience or Betrayal | Paramount+ Original Docuseries
June 7
- The 79th Annual Tony Awards Live Special
June 9
- Kickback
June 10
- All The Queen’s Men | Season 5 | Paramount+ Original Series
- Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 3)
- The Smurfs (Season 4)
June 13
- The Ultimate Fighter (Seasons 6, 8, 9, 11-16, 18-20, 22-30)
June 14
- UFC AT THE WHITE HOUSE: Topuria vs. Gaethje
- The Ultimate Fighter | Season 34 | Paramount+ Original Series
- Life During Wartime
June 17
- Rubble & Crew (Season 3)
June 18
- Nine
June 20
- Piranha
June 21
- The Agency | Season 2 | Paramount+ Original Series
June 24
- The Thundermans: Undercover (Season 2)
June 30
- Tyler Perry’s Ruthless | Season 6 | Paramount+ Original Series