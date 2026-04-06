The 7 Best Movies on Paramount+ in April 2026

Paramount+ is giving subscribers more great movies to watch this April, and we’ve selected the seven best.
Between the slew of streamers and numerous titles, we understand how difficult it can be to find something to watch. But this list gives you a little bit of everything. From hilarious comedies, including one starring comedy legend Leslie Nielsen, to a gritty historical drama from Martin Scorsese, it’s all here.
Check out the list below.
“Addams Family Values”
It’s rare that a sequel bests the original, but we can firmly say that’s the case with “Addams Family Values.” Barry Sonnenfeld’s follow-up centers on the arrival of Gomez and Morticia’s new bundle of joy, which Wednesday and Pugsley aren’t too happy about. As the siblings try their best to take their baby brother out, nanny Debbie — who’s taken a liking to Uncle Fester — steps in to keep the kids in order. But she may have an ulterior motive with her stay at the Addams home.
“Airplane!”
Comedy legend Leslie Nielsen’s classic spoof film takes aim after the series of disaster films that came out during the ’70s. When airplane passengers are struck by a wave of food poisoning, a rogue pilot who struggles with drinking must team up with his ex-girlfriend — who’s now a stewardess — to safely land the plane.
“Gangs of New York”
In one of Martin Scorsese’s most popular films, Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Amsterdam, an Irish immigrant whose father was slain by an anti-immigrant gangster named William Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis). After he’s released from prison he sets out to avenge his father’s death by infiltrating Bill the Butcher’s organization. The film, which takes place in 1860s New York, is loosely inspired by the events of the Five Points district.
“Million Dollar Baby”
“Million Dollar Baby” follows the story of a guarded boxing trainer who’s worked in Los Angeles for years. Never getting too close to anyone, he finds a deep connection with a young Midwestern woman who seeks his expertise in the art. Though he’s reluctant to train her at first, through their coaching sessions, they form strong bond that changes their lives forever.
“Small Soldiers”
Let’s be honest this movie’s toy-sized, gritty characters and action-packed scenes left us on the edge of our seats. “Small Soldiers” follows the journey of Alan (Gregory Smith) who’s bought a set of soldier-like action figures. But these aren’t just any regular toys, they’ve been programmed with military technology. When the toy soldiers come to life, Alan becomes wrapped up in the middle of a war between the Commando elite and the Gorgonites.
“The Social Network”
Based on the real life story of Mark Zuckerberg’s creation of the social media app Facebook. It begins with Zuckerberg’s (Jesse Eisenberg) younger years as a psychology and computer science student at Harvard University, and tracks his development of the social network through his two lawsuits, one of which involving his former friend Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield).
“Saving Private Ryan”
Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) is on a quest to find Private James Ryan after three of his brothers are killed in combat. Bringing a team of men along with him, Miller’s mission ends up being a personal self-discovery journey for each of the soldiers.