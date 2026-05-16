The 7 Best Movies on Paramount+ in May

Slowly but surely, summer is creeping in, and that means the start of summer movie season. But you don’t have to go only to theaters for that.

With as many streamers as there are at this point, and how much you’re paying for them, you should definitely be taking advantage of their catalogues for as long as you can. Each month, there’s a new batch of options added, but there are also a few mainstays that may have gotten a bit buried. So, allow us to help you out, at least on one streamer.

Here are the seven best movies to check out on Paramount+ in May.

“Harriet the Spy” (Paramount Pictures) Harriet the Spy “There are as many ways to live in this world as there are people in this world, and each one deserves a closer look.” That is a very real quote from this movie, delivered by one Rosie O’Donnell as Miss Golly, and it’s arguably a reminder that people really need every now and again. The same can be said for “Harriet the Spy” at large; if you haven’t revisited it in a while, you should. O’Donnell stars alongside the late Michelle Trachtenberg, who was proving even then how talented she was (this was her feature film debut). Trachtenberg plays Harriet, a young girl who aspires to become a writer and a spy. Naturally, she takes copious notes on her friends and enemies, and their secrets. Unfortunately, this comes back to bite her, but it’s a sweet story. It’s extra fun if you think of “Harriet the Spy” as a sort of origin story for Trachtenberg’s character in “Gossip Girl” years later. The two are entirely unrelated, but it’s fun! Read Next

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Regina Hall and Anna Faris in “Scary Movie” (Miramax/Paramount) Scary Movie (franchise) “Scary Movie 6” hits theaters next month, and while it’s not required you watch the previous five in order to see it, I’m going to recommend you do anyway, because who doesn’t need a bit more humor in their life? And fortunately, the franchise isn’t scattered across streamers; you can watch them all on Paramount+. It’s actually a fun trip down memory lane, seeing what was popular enough in the horror genre and culture at large to merit a parody. Each movie pulls from somewhere different, ranging from “Scream” to “8 Mile” to the “Matrix” movies. That said, plenty of the humor hasn’t aged all that well, so be prepared for that. But, as an added bonus, these movies usually clock in around a cool 90 minutes, so you aren’t giving up a whole bunch of time if you don’t want to.

Lilly Singh in ‘Doin’ It’ (Aura Entertainment) Doin’ It The thing about “Doin’ It” is that, when it works, it really works. But the inverse is also true; the cringier moments of it are deeply cringey. Do with that information what you will, but I’d argue it’s worth at least a one-time watch. The story centers on Maya, an app developer looking to secure funding for her new teen-focused app. To get a feel for her demographic, she becomes a substitute high school teacher, and finds herself teaching sex ed — a particularly awkward subject for her, considering she’s a virgin. Along the way, she realizes that she knew virtually nothing as a kid, and still sort of doesn’t, because sex was treated as such a taboo topic. Instead of teaching safe sex, kids learn abstinence, and are left with more questions than answers. So, she sets out to give them an honest education. Truly, the film gets an A for its intent and effort. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alum Stephanie Beatriz is the real MVP of this movie (surprising to probably no one), even with her limited screentime.

Paramount Pictures Arrival With Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” looming ever closer, you might find yourself gravitating toward alien-centric films for a bit. If that’s the case — or, even if it’s not, because this is just a good movie, period — you might want to check out “Arrival.” Directed by “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve, the movie stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker and more. The story follows a team of elite investigators trying to find a way to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors before war breaks out. Things turn on the discovery that the aliens don’t experience linear time as humans do — and that their language is a reflection of that. For any Marvel fans out there, “Arrival” was actually a direct inspiration for some of “Agatha All Along.” according to series creator Jac Schaeffer. She called it “a beautiful meditation on time and grief.” But, Marvel fan or not, it’s worth seeing.

Max Schneider and Keke Palmer in “Rags” (Paramount) Rags Keke Palmer is beloved today, and if there’s one thing she’s never going to do, it’s forget her roots. That’s why you’ll often hear her giving love to “True Jackson, VP” and “Rags.” And if you haven’t seen “Rags,” you need to remedy that right now. Now, to be clear, this was a Nickelodeon original movie that was just another spin on a Cinderella story. Please don’t go into this film expecting cinema. Instead, expect to hear Palmer and Max Schneider singing their faces off, Avan Jogia doing an astoundingly close Russell Brand impression (unclear if it was intentional or not, but it’s very funny) and a himbo stepbrother that arguably deserves to be in the himbo Hall of Fame. This is a movie you turn on if you want to turn off your brain a little bit, and feel like you’re back in the days where Nickelodeon movies were doing the absolutely most to try and keep up with DCOMs like “High School Musical.”

“The Truman Show” (Getty Images) The Truman Show With the utilization of cameras and mics on virtually all smart devices now, you’ve probably heard a reference or two to “The Truman Show” more recently than not. And while it definitely is scarily prescient in some ways, it’s also just a classic. The film centers on Truman Burbank, who’s been the subject of a 24/7 reality-type TV show since he was born. His entire life takes place on camera, in a fabricated world tailored specifically to him. The rest of the world watches on at all times — he just doesn’t know it. But when he figures it out, chaos ensues. The premise itself is a bit horrifying, but it doesn’t play like a horror movie. Jim Carrey’s film “The Cable Guy” is definitely scarier than this. But in 2026, “The Truman Show” might feel a bit like “Black Mirror” in how possible it seems. Read Next

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