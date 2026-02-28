Jim Carrey’s Appearance at César Awards Sparks Social Media Stir: ‘Some Truman Show Stuff’

Jim Carrey’s first public appearance of the year – at the César Awards in France – turned into a conspiracy-fest for many social media users, who fixated on the actor’s apparent new look. As one person put it on X, “This is some Truman show stuff.”

Carrey, who announced his retirement in 2022, attended the ceremony honoring his lifetime of cinematic work alongside his partner Min Ah, his daughter Jane and his grandson Jackson. It was his first time in front of the cameras since November 2025, when he inducted Soundgarden into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Matt Cameron of Soundgarden and Jim Carrey speak onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Some social media users were quick to note that he 64-year-old looked different from the actor they remembered – pointing out the shape of his face, his eyebrows and apparent lighter eye color – even going so far as to insist that he sent a clone or body double in his stead to give his speech, which he delivered in French. Others suggested Carrey has simply used Botox and/or dermal fillers.

“Apparently this is Jim Carrey at the French film awards,” wrote one person on X. “This is some Truman show stuff.” (Carrey starred in 1998’s “The Truman Show” as the titular character, a man who is unwittingly raised on the set of a reality TV-esque series of which he is the star.)

“Jim Carrey doesn’t look, sound or behave like Jim Carrey. Actors playing actors,” a second person added alongside a video that explained possible cosmetic procedures Carrey may have undergone.

Others insisted the person who attended the awards show wasn’t really Carrey because his eyes seem to be a different color. “You can get surgery and alter your appearance, but your eyes don’t change, your gaze doesn’t change,” wrote a third person on X. “This is not Jim Carrey.”

(To be fair, there are laser treatments available to remove melanin from the iris, which can turn brown eyes lighter shades or even blue.)

The furor over the actor’s appearance prompted some to dig up a 2024 interview in which he said, “I don’t exist, so, they’re all characters that I played, including Jim Carrey, including Joel Barish, including any of those things. They’re all characters. Jim Carrey was a less intentional character because I thought I was just building something that people would like but it was a character. I played the guy that was free from concern so that people who watched me would be free from concern.”

Though it appears Carrey was attempting to explain that the public’s perception of who he is may not square with his own private life, some fans have taken his words literally.

“A video from 2024 of Jim Carrey saying he doesn’t exist. That Jim Carrey was just a character,” wrote a fan on X. “Now this New Jim Carrey says ‘I’m dead’, ‘I’ve said too much’, and ‘my favorite face is the one I’m wearing now’.”

This isn’t the first time fans have speculated Carrey has had cosmetic work done, and in the past the actor has found ways to address the rumors without confirming or denying them. He attended the 2003 Teen Choice Awards with his face wrapped in a bloody bandage. As he accepted the award for Choice Movie Comedy Actor, he unwrapped his face and noted, “I’m sorry. I’m in the middle of having work done. I need to look younger to continue to appeal to the teen audience.”