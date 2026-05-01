Everything New on Streaming in May 2026: Netflix, Prime Video and More

Be on your toes, folks, your favorite movie and/or show might be on the move.
We’ve survived to May, and that means another shakeup of the streaming catalogues. While most keep their staples, particularly when it comes to television, movies move around a lot. What wasn’t streaming at all last month may be in a few places now, and vice versa.
As always, we’re keeping track so you don’t have to. From Netflix to Peacock and more, we’ve got your guide to what you can watch in May.
You can find the new additions for your go-to streamers in full below.
Netflix
May 1
13 Going on 30
48 Hrs.
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Bad News Bears
The Boss
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
Den of Thieves
Domestic Disturbance
Eat Pray Love
Fried Green Tomatoes
Glory (IN)
Green Book
Hitch
Home
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji
Jumping the Broom
La Brea: Seasons 1-3
The Land Before Time
Little Fockers
Meet the Parents
Meet the Fockers
My Dearest Señorita (ES)
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Ouija
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Pretty Woman
The Proposal
Schindler’s List
Son-In-Law (MX)
Starship Troopers
Swapped
Trainwreck
Under the Skin
Veronica Mars
Waterworld
May 4
Dr. Seuss’s Horton!: Season 2
Funny AF with Kevin Hart (semi-final)
Lord of the Flies
May 5
Funny AF with Kevin Hart (finale)
May 6
Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano
Love is Blind Poland (PL)
Worst Ex Ever: Season 2
May 7
The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek (DK)
Legends (GB)
My Dearest Assassin (TH)
USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory (BR)
May 8
My Royal Nemesis (KR)
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Thank You, Next: Season 3 (TR)
May 10
The Roast of Kevin Hart
May 11
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Pop Culture Jeopardy!
May 12
Devil May Cry: Season 2
Marty, Life Is Short
Untold UK: Jamie Vardy (GB)
May 13
Between Father and Son (MX)
The Bus: A French Football Mutiny (FR)
Perfect Match: Season 4
Roosters: Season 2 (NL)
May 14
Nemesis
Soul Mate (JP)
May 15
Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine (ES)
The Crash (GB)
The WONDERfools (KR)
May 16
Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano
May 18
Abraham Lincoln: Season 1
FDR: Season 1
Grant: Season 1
The Great War
Law and Order: Season 23-24
Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors : Seasons 1-2
Nope
Theodore Roosevelt: Season 1
Thomas Jefferson: Season 1
Washington: Season 1
May 19
Untold UK: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul (UK)
Wanda Sykes: Legacy
May 20
Carizzma (AR)
May 21
The Boroughs
James (CO)
May 22
Canada: Sprint Qualifying (CA)
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (CA)
Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie
Ladies First
Mating Season
May 23
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying (CA)
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint (CA)
May 24
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Race (CA)
May 26
Untold UK: Vinnie Jones (GB)
May 27
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 2
My 2 Cents (IT)
Room to Move
May 28
Dead Man’s Wire
The Four Seasons: Season 2
Murder Mindfully: Season 2 (DE)
May 29
Brazil ’70: The Third Star (BR)
Calabasas Confidential
Rafa (ES)
May 30
K-Pops!
May 31
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy
The Theory of Everything
HBO Max
May 1
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Good Day to Die Hard: Extended Cut
Despicable Me
Dillinger
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
Enter The Dragon
Green Mansions
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 254 (HGTV)
Insecuritea: An Insecure Podcast, Seasons 4 & 5 (HBO)
Insidious: The Last Key
Kansas City Bomber
Keeper of the Flame
Knute Rockne: All American
Love, Simon
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 12 (Magnolia Network)
Mary of Scotland
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 18 (HGTV)
Mystery Street
Passage to Marseille
Pitch Perfect 3
Saltburn
Scene of the Crime
Shadow of a Woman
Shadow on the Wall
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
Story of Louis Pasteur
The Babe Ruth Story
Catfish
Crazy Rich Asians
The End of Summer
The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice
The Florida Project
The George Raft Story
The Life of Emile Zola
The Munekata Sisters
The Only Son
The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond
The Sea of Grass
The Wagons Roll at Night
The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1963)
There Was a Father
They Won’t Believe Me
Walk the Line
Walk the Line: Extended Cut
Without Love
“Wuthering Heights” (2026)
May 2
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 6 (Discovery)
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 3 (HGTV)
May 4
90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 (TLC)
Insidious: The Red Door (2023)
Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 2 (Max Original)
Perilous Passage: Birth in America
May 5
“50 Years of Apple” with Bill Weir, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
May 6
House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 3 (HGTV)
May 7
Bad Foot Clinic, Season 1 (TLC)
May 8
Greenland 2: Migration (Lionsgate)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 210 (HGTV)
The Palu Family: Under a Dark Spell (HBO Original)
We Are Jeni, Season 1 (ID)
May 9
Deadliest Catch, Season 22 (Discovery)
K-Everything with Daniel Dae Kim (CNN Original)
Song of the Samurai, Season 1
May 11
90 Day Diaries, Season 8 (TLC)
90 Day Fiancé, Season 12 (TLC)
Filthy Fortunes, Season 2 (Discovery)
Home Town: Inn This Together, Season 1 (HGTV)
May 12
BBQ Brawl, Season 7 (Food Network)
Behind the Bars: Shot in the Spotlight (HBO Original)
U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team (HBO Original)
May 13
Chopped Castaways, Season 1 (Food Network)
The A List: 15 Stories from Asia and Pacific Diasporas (HBO Original)
May 14
On The Roam, Season 2 (Max Original)
May 15
Lurker (Mubi)
May 16
The Last Woodsmen, Season 3 (Discovery)
May 18
In the Eye of the Storm: Chasers, Season 1 (Discovery)
May 19
Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 2 (Discovery)
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Weed 8: Weed and Women (CNN Original)
Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast, Season 1
May 20
Baylen Out Loud, Season 3 (TLC)
May 21
Conspiracies & Coverups, Season 1 (Discovery)
Slaves of Faith: Heralds of the Gospel (HBO Original)
May 22
Batwheels, Season 3C (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 211 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 255 (HGTV)
Josh Johnson: Symphony (HBO Original)
The Yogurt Shop Murders, Ep. 105 (HBO Original)
May 24
The Many Lives of Benjaman Kyle, Season 1 (ID)
Tomb Raider (2018)
May 26
90 Day The Single Life: Between The Sheets, Season 5 (TLC)
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Season 3 (CNN)
Food Network’s Top 10, Season 1 (Food Network)
Rampage (2018)
May 27
A Complete Unknown
Castle Impossible, Season 2 (HGTV)
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 40 (Food Network)
May 29
House of the Dragon (with ASL)
Miss You, Love You (HBO Original)
The Moment (A24)
May 30
Belle Collective: Birmingham, Season 1 (OWN)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 256 (HGTV)
May 31
We Baby Bears, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)
Prime Video
May 1
A Shot in the Dark (1965)
Agent Cody Banks (2003)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)
Annie Hall (1977)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Bad Words (2014)
Battleship (2012)
Be Cool (2005)
Because I Said So (2007)
Beginners (2011)
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
Death Wish (2018)
Despicable Me 4 (2024)
Do the Right Thing (1989)
Dragonheart (1996)
Get Shorty (1995)
GoodFellas (1990)
Gosford Park (2002)
Gretel & Hansel (2020)
Hang ‘Em High (1968)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
In the Heat of the Night (1967)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Last Tango In Paris (1973)
Life (1999)
Longshot (2019)
Major Payne (1995)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Mermaids (1990)
Psycho II (1983)
Retribution (2023)
Ride Along 2 (2016)
Robin Hood (2018)
Rush (2013)
Safe House (2012)
Scarface (1983)
Serenity (2005)
Single Moms Club (2014)
Sneakers (1992)
Some Like It Hot (1959)
Soul Plane (2004)
Species (1995)
Spies in Disguise (2019)
Tank Girl (1995)
The Delta Force (1986)
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer 2 (2018)
The Glass Castle (2017)
The Great Outdoors (1988)
The Jerk (1979)
The Little Rascals (1994)
The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
The Pink Panther (1963)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)
Under Siege (1992)
Valley Girl (2020)
Wargames (1983)
May 6
Citadel: Season 2 (2026)
Yankees on Prime (2026)
May 8
No Place to be Single (2026)
NWSL on Prime (2026)
May 13
Off Campus (2026)
Yankees on Prime (2026)
May 14
WNBA on Prime (2026)
May 15
It’s Not Like That (2026)
NWSL on Prime (2026)
May 20
Missing (2023)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War (2026)
Yankees on Prime (2026)
May 21
The Double (2026)
Blink Twice (2024)
WNBA on Prime (2026)
May 22
NWSL on Prime (2026)
May 23
Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (2024)
One Battle After Another (2025)
May 24
NASCAR on Prime (2026)
May 27
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)
Spider-Noir (2026)
Yankees on Prime (2026)
May 28
WNBA on Prime (2026)
May 29
NWSL on Prime (2026)
May 31
NASCAR on Prime (2026)
Paramount+
May 1
Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries (Season 1)
Battlestar Galactica (Season 1-4)
Battlestar Galactica: The Plan
Caprica (Season 1)
Friday Night Lights (Season 1-5)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Ali
American Son
Before We Vanish
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Blue Chips
Bride & Prejudice
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dinner For Schmucks
Distant Thunder
Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story
Elf
Enemy at the Gates
Face/Off
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight Of The Intruder
Gasoline Alley
Good Mourning*
Grudge Match
Hamburger Hill
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Harriet The Spy
Holes
In & Out
Instant Family
Kate & Leopold
Killerman
Losing Isaiah
Memories of Murder
Most Wanted
Mother’s Day
Nacho Libre
Open Season
Pootie Tang
Quantum of Solace*
Rules of Engagement
Run & Gun
Sahara
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie V
School of Rock
Searching
Seven Psychopaths
Shaolin Soccer
Snag
Snake Eyes
Stepping Out
Stop-Loss
Super*
Swingers
Texas Rangers
The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Boss Baby 2: Family Business
The Corrupted
The Dictator
The Fan
The General’s Daughter
The Guilt Trip
The Hunt for Red October
The Hurricane
The Mechanic
The Presidio
The Shootist
The Tin Star
The Tuxedo
Uncommon Valor
Unhook the Stars
Venom
Waking Up In Reno
We Were Soldiers
Wishful Thinking
World Trade Center
May 3
Watson** (series finale)
May 5
NCIS: Origins** (season 2 finale)
May 6
PAW Patrol: Air Rescue (new special)
May 8
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 11) | Paramount+ Original Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 8) | Paramount+ Original Series
May 11
DMV** (series finale)
The Neighborhood** (series finale)
May 12
NCIS** (season 23 finale)
NCIS: Sydney** (season 3 finale)
Tyler Perry’s Zatima (Season 4 – New Episodes) | Paramount+ Original Series
May 13
America’s Culinary Cup** (season 1 finale)
Boomerang (Season 1-2)
Comic View (Season 2)
Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 (Season 1)
Gen Zone (Season 1)
I Got a Story to Tell (Season 1)
The Impact Atlanta (Season 1-3)
In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy (Season 1)
Kingdom Business (Season 1-2)
Love You To Death (Season 1)
Perimeter (Season 1)
The Porter (Season 1)
Queen Boss (Season 1)
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin More Problems (Season 1)
Tales (Season 1-3)
May 15
Couples Therapy* (Season 5) | Showtime Original DocuSeries
Dutton Ranch | Paramount+ Original Series
May 16
48 Hours** (season 39 finale)
May 17
60 Minutes* (season 58 finale)
May 18
CIA** (season 1 finale)
FBI** (season 8 finale)
May 20
Blaze Video Game Land: A Monster Machine Super Special (new special)
Survivor 50** (season finale)
May 21
Elsbeth** (season 3 finale)
Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage** (season 2 finale)
Ghosts** (season 5 finale)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert** (series finale)
SkyMed Season 4 | Paramount+ Original Series
May 22
Boston Blue** (season 1 finale)
The Chi* Season 8 | Showtime Original Series
Fire Country** (season 4 finale)
Sheriff Country** (season 1 finale)
May 24
Marshals** (season 1 finale)
Tracker** (season 3 finale)
May 25
American Music Awards** (live special)
The Ultimate Fighter (Season 1-5, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 31-33)
May 27
Hollywood Squares** (season 2 finale)
Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas | Season 1 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series
May 28
Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 19) | Paramount+ Original Series
Hulu
May 1
El Encargado: Complete Season 4
Impuros: Complete Season 6
Travis Japan Travel Around The World: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Blood In, Blood Out (1993)
Bride Wars (2009)
Casi El Paraiso (2024)
Con Air (1997)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
The Departed (2006)
Descendants: The Rise of Red (2024)
Descendants (2015)
Descendants 2 (2017)
Descendants 3 (2019)
Holes (2003)
The Infiltrator (2016)
The Internship (2013)
I, Robot (2004)
Joy Ride (2023)
Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016)
The King’s Man (2021)
The Last Duel (2021)
Little Man (2006)
Little Man en Español (2006)
Love and Monsters (2020)
Meet the Spartans (2008)
Minority Report (2002)
Nothing in Common (1986)
November Criminals (2017)
November Criminals en Español (2017)
Now Is Good (2013)
Now Is Good en Español (2013)
One Direction: This Is Us (2013)
One Direction: This Is Us en Español (2013)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
Open Season (2006)
The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)
The Other Guys (2010)
The Other Guys en Español (2010)
Panic Room (2002)
Panic Room en Español (2002)
A Passage to India (1984)
Philadelphia (1993)
The Prestige (2006)
Prospect (2018)
Robots (2005)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
Sicario (2015)
Spy (2015)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
Stars Fell Again (2023)
Super Troopers (2002)
Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
War of the Worlds (2005)
White Chicks (2004)
White Chicks en Español (2004)
May 2
iHeartCountry Festival: Livestream
BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 3
Cheap A$$ Beach Houses: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 20 and 21
7 Little Johnstons: Complete Season 16
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 23 and 27
Hallow Road (2025)
May 3
Amsterdam Narcos: Complete Season 1
May 4
Medalist: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
May 6
Ancient Structures: Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1
Made in Chelsea: Complete Seasons 6-15
May 7
After the First 48: Complete Season 11
Meat America: Complete Season 1
My Crazy Ex: Complete Season 2
101 Fast Foods That Changed the World: Complete Season 1
10 Days That Unexpectedly Changed America: Complete Season 1
WWE LFG: Complete Season 1
WW2 From Space: Complete Season 1
May 8
We Bury the Dead (2025)
May 9
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 15 and 16
House Hunters: Complete Seasons 250 and 253
May 11
The Split: Complete Series
Central Intelligence (2016)
May 12
Tucci in Italy: New Season
Abraham’s Boys (2025)
May 14
FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 21
My Crazy Ex: Complete Season 4
May 15
Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident: Special Premiere
Rivals: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere
May 16
Chopped: Complete Season 56
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 43
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 32
Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
May 18
Battle of Fates: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
May 19
The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?: Complete Docuseries
May 20
Ndrangheta: World Wide Mafia
May 21
How the States Got Their Shapes: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Ultimate Guide to the Presidents: Complete Season 1
United Stats of America: Complete Season 1
Alien: Romulus (2024)
May 22
Northwoods Survival: Complete Season 2
Yukon Rescue: Complete Season 1
Arco (2025)
Camp Rock (2008)
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)
The Home (2025)
May 23
BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 5
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 4 and 5
Chopped: Complete Season 57
May 24
Dublin Narcos: Complete Season 1
May 26
Descendent (2025)
May 27
Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly Pursuit: Complete Season 1
Deep Dive Australia: Complete Season 1
May 28
Deli Boys: Complete Season 2
After the First 48: Complete Season 11
America: Promised Land: Complete Season 1
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 12
The Warfighters: Battle Stories: Complete Season 1
Washington: Complete Season 1
Afraid (2024)
Afraid en Español (2024)
May 30
Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead: Complete Season 1
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 40 and 42
Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 3
Disney+
May 1
The Boss (El Encargado) (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Impuros (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes
Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
We Bought a Zoo
May 2
Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode
May 4
American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8pm ET
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (Disney+ Original) – Two-Episode Season Finale Monday, April 6
May 5
Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – Season Finale at 6pm PT
May 6
Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
May 8
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts (Season 1) – Premiere
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes
Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode
May 9
Chibiverse (Season 4) – Three-Episode Premiere
Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode
May 11
American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8pm ET
May 12
Tucci in Italy (New Season) (Nat Geo) – Premiere
A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill (Disney+ Original) – Premiere at 6pm PT
May 13
Battle of Fates (DUBBED) (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Hey A.J.! – New Episodes
May 15
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel – New Episodes
Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode
May 16
Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode
May 20
Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes
Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
May 22
BeddyByes (Season 1) – New Episodes
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode
May 23
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Tailgaters – 7pm ET
May 26
Sofia the First: Royal Magic – Premiere
May 27
Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
May 29
Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Coconuts – 7pm ET
RoboGobo (Season 2) – New Episodes
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Peacock
May 1
50 First Dates
Abominable
Battle: Los Angeles
Billy Madison
Birth of the Dragon
The Blues Brothers
Boogie
The Boss Baby
Bridesmaids
Charlotte’s Web
Chicago
Cowboys & Aliens
Crank
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Day After Tomorrow
Die Another Day
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Double Jeopardy
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
Dunkirk
The Flinstones
The Foreigner
Four Brothers
Galaxy Quest
Gods of Egypt
Hell or High Water
Hugo
Hunter Killer
Hustlers
The Impossible
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
It’s Complicated
Jet Li’s Fearless
Jojo Rabbit
Kicking & Screaming
Kiss of the Dragon
Kiss the Girls
The Last Airbender
The Martian
Mary and the Witch’s Flower
Mechanic: Resurrection
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Munich
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
My Name is Khan
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Protege
Pulp Fiction
Revolutionary Road
The Rundown
Saturday Night Fever
Searching
The Secret Life of Pets
Shutter Island
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Stardust
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Terms of Endearment
The Wedding Date
Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Zero Dark Thirty
The Zookeeper’s Wife
May 3
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
Ladies of London, Season 4 – Finale
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Reunion Part 2
May 4
Imaginary
Dateline: Unforgettable, Season 7 – Premiere
Dateline en Español – Premiere
May 5
The Marsh King’s Daughter
May 6
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 2 – Finale
May 7
M.I.A. – Premiere, All 9 Episodes
May 8
Another Man’s Wife
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Reunion Part 3
The Hunting Party, Season 2 Finale
May 10
Killer Couples, Season 18 – Premiere
May 11
Arthur the King
May 14
Chicago Fire, Season 14 – Finale
Chicago PD, Season 13 – Finale
Chicago Med, Season 11 – Finale
May 15
Law and Order, Season 25 – Finale
Law and Order: SVU, Season 27 – Finale
May 17
A Plan to Kill, Season 2 – Finale
Saturday Night Live, Season 51 – Finale
Saturday Night Live UK, Season 1 – Finale
May 18
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
May 20
Summer House, Season 10 – Finale
In the City, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
May 21
Wicked
Wicked Sing-Along
May 22
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Death Proof
Django Unchained
The Hateful Eight
Inglorious Bastards
Jackie Brown
Planet Terror
Reservoir Dogs
May 24
The Killer Among Us, Season 1 – Premiere
May 27
Summer House, Season 10 – Reunion Part 1
Unsung Hero
May 28
Southern Hospitality, Season 4 – Finale
May 30
The Strangers: Chapter 1