Everything New on Streaming in May 2026: Netflix, Prime Video and More

Be on your toes, folks, your favorite movie and/or show might be on the move.

We’ve survived to May, and that means another shakeup of the streaming catalogues. While most keep their staples, particularly when it comes to television, movies move around a lot. What wasn’t streaming at all last month may be in a few places now, and vice versa.

As always, we’re keeping track so you don’t have to. From Netflix to Peacock and more, we’ve got your guide to what you can watch in May.

You can find the new additions for your go-to streamers in full below.

Netflix

May 1

13 Going on 30

48 Hrs.

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Bad News Bears

The Boss

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

Den of Thieves

Domestic Disturbance

Eat Pray Love

Fried Green Tomatoes

Glory (IN)

Green Book

Hitch

Home

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji

Jumping the Broom

La Brea: Seasons 1-3

The Land Before Time

Little Fockers

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

My Dearest Señorita (ES)

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Ouija

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Schindler’s List

Son-In-Law (MX)

Starship Troopers

Swapped

Trainwreck

Under the Skin

Veronica Mars

Waterworld

May 4

Dr. Seuss’s Horton!: Season 2

Funny AF with Kevin Hart (semi-final)

Lord of the Flies

May 5

Funny AF with Kevin Hart (finale)

May 6

Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano

Love is Blind Poland (PL)

Worst Ex Ever: Season 2

May 7

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek (DK)

Legends (GB)

My Dearest Assassin (TH)

USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory (BR)

May 8

My Royal Nemesis (KR)

David McKenna in “Lord of the Flies.” (Lisa Tomasetti/Eleven/Sony Pictures Television)

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Thank You, Next: Season 3 (TR)

May 10

The Roast of Kevin Hart

May 11

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Pop Culture Jeopardy!

May 12

Devil May Cry: Season 2

Marty, Life Is Short

Untold UK: Jamie Vardy (GB)

May 13

Between Father and Son (MX)

The Bus: A French Football Mutiny (FR)

Perfect Match: Season 4

Roosters: Season 2 (NL)

May 14

Nemesis

Soul Mate (JP)

May 15

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine (ES)

The Crash (GB)

The WONDERfools (KR)

May 16

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

May 18

Abraham Lincoln: Season 1

FDR: Season 1

Grant: Season 1

The Great War

Law and Order: Season 23-24

Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors : Seasons 1-2

Nope

Theodore Roosevelt: Season 1

Thomas Jefferson: Season 1

Washington: Season 1

May 19

Untold UK: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul (UK)

Wanda Sykes: Legacy

May 20

Carizzma (AR)

May 21

The Boroughs

James (CO)

May 22

Canada: Sprint Qualifying (CA)

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (CA)

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Ladies First

Mating Season

May 23

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying (CA)

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint (CA)

May 24

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Race (CA)

May 26

Untold UK: Vinnie Jones (GB)

May 27

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 2

My 2 Cents (IT)

Room to Move

May 28

Dead Man’s Wire

The Four Seasons: Season 2

Murder Mindfully: Season 2 (DE)

May 29

Brazil ’70: The Third Star (BR)

Calabasas Confidential

Rafa (ES)

May 30

K-Pops!

May 31

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy

The Theory of Everything

HBO Max

May 1

A Good Day to Die Hard

A Good Day to Die Hard: Extended Cut

Despicable Me

Dillinger

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Enter The Dragon

Green Mansions

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 254 (HGTV)

Insecuritea: An Insecure Podcast, Seasons 4 & 5 (HBO)

Insidious: The Last Key

Kansas City Bomber

Keeper of the Flame

Knute Rockne: All American

Love, Simon

20th Century

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 12 (Magnolia Network)

Mary of Scotland

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 18 (HGTV)

Mystery Street

Passage to Marseille

Pitch Perfect 3

Saltburn

Scene of the Crime

Shadow of a Woman

Shadow on the Wall

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Story of Louis Pasteur

The Babe Ruth Story

Catfish

Crazy Rich Asians

The End of Summer

The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice

The Florida Project

The George Raft Story

The Life of Emile Zola

The Munekata Sisters

The Only Son

The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond

The Sea of Grass

The Wagons Roll at Night

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1963)

There Was a Father

They Won’t Believe Me

Walk the Line

Walk the Line: Extended Cut

Without Love

“Wuthering Heights” (2026)

May 2

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 6 (Discovery)

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 3 (HGTV)

May 4

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 (TLC)

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 2 (Max Original)

Perilous Passage: Birth in America

May 5

“50 Years of Apple” with Bill Weir, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

May 6

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 3 (HGTV)

May 7

Bad Foot Clinic, Season 1 (TLC)

May 8

Greenland 2: Migration (Lionsgate)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 210 (HGTV)

The Palu Family: Under a Dark Spell (HBO Original)

We Are Jeni, Season 1 (ID)

May 9

Deadliest Catch, Season 22 (Discovery)

K-Everything with Daniel Dae Kim (CNN Original)

Song of the Samurai, Season 1

May 11

90 Day Diaries, Season 8 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé, Season 12 (TLC)

Filthy Fortunes, Season 2 (Discovery)

Home Town: Inn This Together, Season 1 (HGTV)

May 12

BBQ Brawl, Season 7 (Food Network)

Behind the Bars: Shot in the Spotlight (HBO Original)

U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team (HBO Original)

May 13

Chopped Castaways, Season 1 (Food Network)

The A List: 15 Stories from Asia and Pacific Diasporas (HBO Original)

May 14

On The Roam, Season 2 (Max Original)

May 15

Lurker (Mubi)

May 16

The Last Woodsmen, Season 3 (Discovery)

May 18

In the Eye of the Storm: Chasers, Season 1 (Discovery)

May 19

Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 2 (Discovery)

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Weed 8: Weed and Women (CNN Original)

Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast, Season 1

May 20

Baylen Out Loud, Season 3 (TLC)

May 21

Conspiracies & Coverups, Season 1 (Discovery)

Slaves of Faith: Heralds of the Gospel (HBO Original)

May 22

Batwheels, Season 3C (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 211 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 255 (HGTV)

Josh Johnson: Symphony (HBO Original)

The Yogurt Shop Murders, Ep. 105 (HBO Original)

May 24

The Many Lives of Benjaman Kyle, Season 1 (ID)

Tomb Raider (2018)

May 26

90 Day The Single Life: Between The Sheets, Season 5 (TLC)

Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Season 3 (CNN)

Food Network’s Top 10, Season 1 (Food Network)

Rampage (2018)

May 27

A Complete Unknown

Castle Impossible, Season 2 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 40 (Food Network)

May 29

House of the Dragon (with ASL)

Miss You, Love You (HBO Original)

The Moment (A24)

May 30

Belle Collective: Birmingham, Season 1 (OWN)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 256 (HGTV)

May 31

We Baby Bears, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)

Prime Video

May 1

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Annie Hall (1977)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Bad Words (2014)

Battleship (2012)

Be Cool (2005)

Because I Said So (2007)

Beginners (2011)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Death Wish (2018)

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Dragonheart (1996)

Get Shorty (1995)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gosford Park (2002)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Hang ‘Em High (1968)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Last Tango In Paris (1973)

Life (1999)

Longshot (2019)

Major Payne (1995)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mermaids (1990)

Psycho II (1983)

Retribution (2023)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Robin Hood (2018)

Rush (2013)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

Serenity (2005)

Single Moms Club (2014)

Sneakers (1992)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Spies in Disguise (2019)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Equalizer (2014)

Columbia Pictures

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Glass Castle (2017)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Jerk (1979)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Pink Panther (1963)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)

Under Siege (1992)

Valley Girl (2020)

Wargames (1983)

May 6

Citadel: Season 2 (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

May 8

No Place to be Single (2026)

NWSL on Prime (2026)

May 13

Off Campus (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

May 14

WNBA on Prime (2026)

May 15

It’s Not Like That (2026)

NWSL on Prime (2026)

May 20

Missing (2023)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

May 21

The Double (2026)

Blink Twice (2024)

WNBA on Prime (2026)

May 22

NWSL on Prime (2026)

May 23

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (2024)

One Battle After Another (2025)

May 24

NASCAR on Prime (2026)

May 27

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Spider-Noir (2026)

Nicolas Cage in “Spider-Noir” (Prime Video)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

May 28

WNBA on Prime (2026)

May 29

NWSL on Prime (2026)

May 31

NASCAR on Prime (2026)

Paramount+

May 1

Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries (Season 1)

Battlestar Galactica (Season 1-4)

Battlestar Galactica: The Plan

Caprica (Season 1)

Friday Night Lights (Season 1-5)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Ali

American Son

Before We Vanish

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Blue Chips

Bride & Prejudice

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dinner For Schmucks

Distant Thunder

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story

Elf

Enemy at the Gates

Face/Off

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

Gasoline Alley

Good Mourning*

Grudge Match

Hamburger Hill

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Harriet The Spy

Holes

In & Out

Instant Family

Kate & Leopold

Killerman

Losing Isaiah

Memories of Murder

Most Wanted

Mother’s Day

Nacho Libre

Open Season

Pootie Tang

Quantum of Solace*

Rules of Engagement

Run & Gun

Sahara

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie V

School of Rock

Searching

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Snag

Snake Eyes

Stepping Out

Stop-Loss

Super*

Swingers

Texas Rangers

The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Corrupted

The Dictator

The Fan

The General’s Daughter

The Guilt Trip

The Hunt for Red October

The Hurricane

The Mechanic

The Presidio

The Shootist

The Tin Star

The Tuxedo

Uncommon Valor

Unhook the Stars

Venom

Waking Up In Reno

We Were Soldiers

Wishful Thinking

World Trade Center

May 3

Watson** (series finale)

May 5

NCIS: Origins** (season 2 finale)

May 6

PAW Patrol: Air Rescue (new special)

May 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 11) | Paramount+ Original Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 8) | Paramount+ Original Series

May 11

DMV** (series finale)

The Neighborhood** (series finale)

May 12

NCIS** (season 23 finale)

NCIS: Sydney** (season 3 finale)

Tyler Perry’s Zatima (Season 4 – New Episodes) | Paramount+ Original Series

May 13

America’s Culinary Cup** (season 1 finale)

Boomerang (Season 1-2)

Comic View (Season 2)

Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 (Season 1)

Gen Zone (Season 1)

I Got a Story to Tell (Season 1)

The Impact Atlanta (Season 1-3)

In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy (Season 1)

Kingdom Business (Season 1-2)

Love You To Death (Season 1)

Perimeter (Season 1)

The Porter (Season 1)

Queen Boss (Season 1)

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin More Problems (Season 1)

Tales (Season 1-3)

May 15

Couples Therapy* (Season 5) | Showtime Original DocuSeries

Dutton Ranch | Paramount+ Original Series

May 16

48 Hours** (season 39 finale)

May 17

60 Minutes* (season 58 finale)

May 18

CIA** (season 1 finale)

FBI** (season 8 finale)

May 20

Blaze Video Game Land: A Monster Machine Super Special (new special)

Survivor 50** (season finale)

May 21

Elsbeth** (season 3 finale)

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage** (season 2 finale)

Ghosts** (season 5 finale)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert** (series finale)

SkyMed Season 4 | Paramount+ Original Series

May 22

Boston Blue** (season 1 finale)

Sonequa Martin-Green, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg in “Boston Blue.” (John Medland/CBS)

The Chi* Season 8 | Showtime Original Series

Fire Country** (season 4 finale)

Sheriff Country** (season 1 finale)

May 24

Marshals** (season 1 finale)

Tracker** (season 3 finale)

May 25

American Music Awards** (live special)

The Ultimate Fighter (Season 1-5, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 31-33)

May 27

Hollywood Squares** (season 2 finale)

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas | Season 1 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

May 28

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 19) | Paramount+ Original Series

Hulu

May 1

El Encargado: Complete Season 4

Impuros: Complete Season 6

Travis Japan Travel Around The World: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Blood In, Blood Out (1993)

Bride Wars (2009)

Casi El Paraiso (2024)

Con Air (1997)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Departed (2006)

Descendants: The Rise of Red (2024)

Descendants (2015)

Descendants 2 (2017)

Descendants 3 (2019)

Holes (2003)

The Infiltrator (2016)

The Internship (2013)

I, Robot (2004)

Joy Ride (2023)

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016)

The King’s Man (2021)

The Last Duel (2021)

Little Man (2006)

Little Man en Español (2006)

Love and Monsters (2020)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

Minority Report (2002)

Nothing in Common (1986)

November Criminals (2017)

November Criminals en Español (2017)

Now Is Good (2013)

Now Is Good en Español (2013)

One Direction: This Is Us (2013)

One Direction: This Is Us en Español (2013)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season (2006)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Other Guys en Español (2010)

Panic Room (2002)

Panic Room en Español (2002)

A Passage to India (1984)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Prestige (2006)

Prospect (2018)

Robots (2005)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Sicario (2015)

Spy (2015)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

Stars Fell Again (2023)

Super Troopers (2002)

Take Me Home Tonight (2011)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

War of the Worlds (2005)

White Chicks (2004)

White Chicks en Español (2004)

May 2

iHeartCountry Festival: Livestream

BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 3

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 20 and 21

7 Little Johnstons: Complete Season 16

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 23 and 27

Hallow Road (2025)

May 3

Amsterdam Narcos: Complete Season 1

May 4

Medalist: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

May 6

Ancient Structures: Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1

Made in Chelsea: Complete Seasons 6-15

May 7

After the First 48: Complete Season 11

Meat America: Complete Season 1

My Crazy Ex: Complete Season 2

101 Fast Foods That Changed the World: Complete Season 1

10 Days That Unexpectedly Changed America: Complete Season 1

WWE LFG: Complete Season 1

WW2 From Space: Complete Season 1

May 8

We Bury the Dead (2025)

May 9

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 15 and 16

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 250 and 253

May 11

The Split: Complete Series

Central Intelligence (2016)

May 12

Tucci in Italy: New Season

Abraham’s Boys (2025)

May 14

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

“Welcome to Wrexham” Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds (Credit: FX)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 21

My Crazy Ex: Complete Season 4

May 15

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident: Special Premiere

Rivals: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere

May 16

Chopped: Complete Season 56

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 43

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 32

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

May 18

Battle of Fates: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

May 19

The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?: Complete Docuseries

May 20

Ndrangheta: World Wide Mafia

May 21

How the States Got Their Shapes: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Ultimate Guide to the Presidents: Complete Season 1

United Stats of America: Complete Season 1

Alien: Romulus (2024)

May 22

Northwoods Survival: Complete Season 2

Yukon Rescue: Complete Season 1

Arco (2025)

Camp Rock (2008)

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

The Home (2025)

May 23

BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 5

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 4 and 5

Chopped: Complete Season 57

May 24

Dublin Narcos: Complete Season 1

May 26

Descendent (2025)

May 27

Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly Pursuit: Complete Season 1

Deep Dive Australia: Complete Season 1

May 28

Deli Boys: Complete Season 2

After the First 48: Complete Season 11

America: Promised Land: Complete Season 1

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 12

The Warfighters: Battle Stories: Complete Season 1

Washington: Complete Season 1

Afraid (2024)

Afraid en Español (2024)

May 30

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead: Complete Season 1

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 40 and 42

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 3

Disney+

May 1

The Boss (El Encargado) (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Impuros (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

We Bought a Zoo

May 2

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

May 4

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8pm ET

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (Disney+ Original) – Two-Episode Season Finale Monday, April 6

May 5

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – Season Finale at 6pm PT

May 6

Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

May 8

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts (Season 1) – Premiere

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

May 9

Chibiverse (Season 4) – Three-Episode Premiere

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

May 11

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8pm ET

May 12

Tucci in Italy (New Season) (Nat Geo) – Premiere

A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill (Disney+ Original) – Premiere at 6pm PT

May 13

Battle of Fates (DUBBED) (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Hey A.J.! – New Episodes

May 15

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel – New Episodes

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

May 16

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

May 20

Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes

Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

May 22

BeddyByes (Season 1) – New Episodes

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

May 23

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Tailgaters – 7pm ET

May 26

Sofia the First: Royal Magic – Premiere

May 27

Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

May 29

Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Coconuts – 7pm ET

RoboGobo (Season 2) – New Episodes

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Peacock

May 1

50 First Dates

Abominable

Battle: Los Angeles

Billy Madison

Birth of the Dragon

The Blues Brothers

Boogie

The Boss Baby

Bridesmaids

Charlotte’s Web

Chicago

Cowboys & Aliens

Crank

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Day After Tomorrow

Die Another Day

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing (Lionsgate)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Double Jeopardy

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story

Dunkirk

The Flinstones

The Foreigner

Four Brothers

Galaxy Quest

Gods of Egypt

Hell or High Water

Hugo

Hunter Killer

Hustlers

The Impossible

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

It’s Complicated

Jet Li’s Fearless

Jojo Rabbit

Kicking & Screaming

Kiss of the Dragon

Kiss the Girls

The Last Airbender

The Martian

Mary and the Witch’s Flower

Mechanic: Resurrection

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Munich

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

My Name is Khan

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Protege

Pulp Fiction

Revolutionary Road

The Rundown

Saturday Night Fever

Searching

The Secret Life of Pets

Shutter Island

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Stardust

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Terms of Endearment

The Wedding Date

Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Zero Dark Thirty

The Zookeeper’s Wife

May 3

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Ladies of London, Season 4 – Finale

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Reunion Part 2

May 4

Imaginary

Dateline: Unforgettable, Season 7 – Premiere

Dateline en Español – Premiere

May 5

The Marsh King’s Daughter

May 6

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 2 – Finale

May 7

M.I.A. – Premiere, All 9 Episodes

May 8

Another Man’s Wife

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Reunion Part 3

The Hunting Party, Season 2 Finale

May 10

Killer Couples, Season 18 – Premiere

May 11

Arthur the King

May 14

Chicago Fire, Season 14 – Finale

Chicago PD, Season 13 – Finale

Chicago Med, Season 11 – Finale

May 15

Law and Order, Season 25 – Finale

Law and Order: SVU, Season 27 – Finale

May 17

A Plan to Kill, Season 2 – Finale

Saturday Night Live, Season 51 – Finale

Saturday Night Live UK, Season 1 – Finale

May 18

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

May 20

Summer House, Season 10 – Finale

In the City, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

May 21

Wicked

Wicked Sing-Along

May 22

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Death Proof

Django Unchained

The Hateful Eight

Inglorious Bastards

Jackie Brown

Planet Terror

Reservoir Dogs

May 24

The Killer Among Us, Season 1 – Premiere

May 27

Summer House, Season 10 – Reunion Part 1

Unsung Hero

May 28

Southern Hospitality, Season 4 – Finale

May 30

The Strangers: Chapter 1