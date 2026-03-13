Wanda Sykes Encourages Stephen Colbert to ‘Go the Hell Off’ During His Final Show: ‘Burn This Bitch Down’ | Video

We’re still a few months away from Stephen Colbert’s final show, but Wanda Sykes already has an idea of what she’d like to see. On Thursday night, she encouraged the CBS host to “go the hell off” when “The Late Show” officially meets its end.

Stopping by the late night talk show in support of her new film “Undercard,” as well as her new comedy tour, Sykes immediately checked in on how Colbert is doing these days. More specifically, she wanted to know how things are with his wife, considering she’s going to be the one who will have to deal with Colbert being home more.

“She’s a little worried, yeah,” Colbert admitted. “We’ll figure it out though.”

Play video

With that settled, Sykes offered up some advice for Colbert’s final show.

“You got to go the hell off, the last show” she said. “Like, burn this bitch down. You got to go off!”

The suggested earned massive applause from the audience, but Colbert mostly laughed it off, and joked that the Ed Sullivan Theater is “a lovely theater,” so he’d hate to damage it. Sykes was quick to push back on that though.

“I heard they’re turning it into a Walmart,” she returned. “So don’t worry about it. I mean, you always bring the fire, every night, but that last show has to be like…like destruction.”

At that, Colbert insisted he’s “a lover, not a fighter,” so Sykes offered up a surrogate for the host. Knowing that Colbert is a religious man in his personal life, and that “love is stronger than hate,” she suggested a very holy final guest.

“Maybe your last guest, you bring on the Pope!” Sykes said.

Colbert perked up at that idea, asking if Sykes had a Pope connection she could offer, because right now, the man is “holy ghosting me.” The comedian joked that she typically goes directly to God with her requests, so she’d add the ask to her prayers.

“You get the Pope here, but when the Pope gets here, he’s got to the off!” Sykes reiterated. “He got to burn this bitch down!”

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.