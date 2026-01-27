Stephen Colbert Confirms Final Air Date for ‘The Late Show’ on CBS

This spring will mark the conclusion of a major chapter in the history of late night. “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will end on May 21, TheWrap has learned.

The seasoned late night host revealed the end date of his series during a taping of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Monday night. His appearance will air Tuesday per LateNighter.

Over the summer, CBS announced that “The Late Show” would be coming to an end just days after Colbert mocked Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, calling the move a “big fat bribe.” CBS execs noted at the time that the decision to cancel the show was purely a financial one.

Colbert addressed the cancellation on his talk show in July, saying that he was deeply grateful for his job and crew but saddened for the loss not only of his hosting gig but of the show at large.

The host has not rolled back his anti-Trump or Paramount rhetoric since he being fired. Just last night he said “F–k ICE” in response to the killing of Alex Pretti by an ICE agent in Minneapolis over the weekend.

The end of Colbert’s run will mark a conclusion to the franchise which became a staple with David Letterman in 1993. After Letterman signed off in 2015 completing more than 4,200 episodes, Colbert took over and has manned the hosting desk for the past decade.

Just a few months after his cancellation, Colbert took home “The Late Show”‘s first Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. The late night host said he’s “never loved [his] country more desperately” in his acceptance speech. Next month Colbert will receive the Walter Bernstein Award from the Writers Guild of America East for his work on the late night program.

The official May end date gives Colbert just under four months to bring his political satire, commentary and interviews to his audience every week night.