Stephen Colbert’s Studio Audience Erupts In Boos Over Anniversary of Trump’s 2nd Term | Video

Stephen Colbert got a big reaction out of his studio audience after he took a moment to comment on the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s second term in office.

The comedian addressed the big anniversary during his monologue for Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show,” where he highlighted all of Trump’s major moments, many of them controversial.

However, before he could work through his lengthy list of topics, Colbert’s audience erupted in boos at the mere mention of Trump’s political anniversary.

“I probably don’t have to tell you,” Colbert started off. “Check your calendars. It’s January 20th, which means Donald Trump has been in office for exactly 1,000 years.”

At first, a few audience members chuckled. However, the group soon began booing at the realization that Trump had officially been in office (a second time) for a whole year.

While Colbert didn’t directly address the vocal audience, he did allow the crowd to settle down before moving on.

He continued: “During that time, he has monopolized our attention every second of every minute of every hour of every day, which is sad because, today, we’re not focusing on the real meaning of January 20th. It’s penguin awareness day.”

As Colbert went on, he highlighted Trump’s many headline-making actions, including renaming the Gulf of Mexico, the giant military parade on his birthday, an executive order ending birthright citizenship, the demolition of the East Wing and more.

“And guess what? You didn’t remember most of that stuff because every single day there’s some new Trump horror dominating the headlines,” he added. “Case in point, Trump invaded Venezuela a couple of weeks ago, seized their leader and brought him to Brooklyn — and absolutely nobody’s talking about it. Not even me.”

Though, Colbert theorized that Trump’s nonstop political moves were on purpose, noting, “Today’s maniacal criminality distracts us from yesterday’s maniac crimes.”

At the this moment, Colbert took a moment to call out the Epstein files, which the Trump administration has still not handed over.

“Nothing yet? Really? It’s the law. You signed it,” Colbert lamented.

After blasting the last year as an “exhausting” one for everyone in the US, the late night host roasted the rambling speech Trump gave to press commemorating his big anniversary.

“Follow-up question. Is it still technically sundowning if it happens at two o’clock in the afternoon?” Colbert joked. “I’m asking for an entire world.”

Watch his full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.