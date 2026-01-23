Stephen Colbert Takes Aim at Trump’s Billion-Dollar Board of Peace Entry Fee: ‘Seems a Little Steep’ | Video

Stephen Colbert called Donald Trump’s billion-dollar entry fee for his Board of Peace “a little steep,” noting his employer CBS got to “obey” the president for just $16 million.

During the monologue for Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” the comedian weighed in on Trump’s new Board of Peace, which he launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland as a way to oversee reconstruction in Gaza.

However, as Colbert pointed out, Trump’s mission for the new organization noticeably overlapped with what the United Nations has been doing for the last 80-plus years.

“Why, you may ask, is this even happening? Good question, me,” Colbert said. “Especially because the Board of Peace’s mission would overlap with the United Nations’ aim of maintaining international peace and security. So, Trump is literally just doing model UN.”

He added: “That shouldn’t cost a billion dollars. It should be $400 for a weekend at the Bethesda Marriott, where you French kiss Luxembourg and none of your friends at school ever believe you.”

Before moving on, Colbert took aim at CBS, stating, “Now, admittedly, the idea of paying a billion dollars to obey Donald Trump seems a little steep. After all, CBS got to do it for just 16 million.”

This isn’t the first time Colbert has made a dig at CBS, who canceled “The Late Show” after settling a lawsuit with Trump for $16 million over a “60 Minutes” edit. While CBS defended that the decision to end “The Late Show” in May 2026 was purely a financial one, it came about after Colbert notably criticized CBS’ then-parent company, Paramount Global, over the settlement.

Watch his full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.