Newsom Calls Out Trump for Allegedly Blocking His World Economic Forum Appearance: ‘How Weak and Pathetic’

Gavin Newsom called out Donald Trump on Wednesday for allegedly blocking his speaking appearance at the World Economic Forum, where the California governor was set to respond to the president’s remarks about acquiring Greenland.

“How weak and pathetic do you have to be to be this scared of a fireside chat?” Newsome tweeted on Wednesday.

He made his comment over a post from his office, which says the California governor was denied entry into the USA House, the American pavilion at the World Economic Forum, following pressures from Trump.

How weak and pathetic do you have to be to be this scared of a fireside chat? https://t.co/esUCsDaYcw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 21, 2026

“BREAKING: Under pressure from the White House and State Department, USA House (a church acting as the official US pavilion) is now denying entry to @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom to speak with media after Fortune — the official media partner — invited him to speak,” Newsom’s press office wrote on X earlier that morning.”

Per the Los Angeles Times, Newsom’s team was told that the “venue-level decision” was enforced to “not include an elected U.S. official” as part of the annual event’s programming.

Newsom was to participate in a fireside chat with media outlet Fortune on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland, which was going to take place nine hours after Trump told listening leaders that he wants Greenland, including its “right, title and ownership.”

Newsom was ultimately invited to attend a “VIP nightcap” reception where he could speak off the record to press, but he declined.

The White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In a statement to the L.A. Times, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said: “No one in Davos knows who third-rate governor Newscum is or why he is frolicking around Switzerland instead of fixing the many problems he created in California.”