Newsom Calls Out Trump for Allegedly Blocking His World Economic Forum Appearance: ‘How Weak and Pathetic’

The California governor planned to respond to Trump’s Greenland takeover remarks on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland

Raquel Harris
Gavin Newsom, Donald Trump (Getty Images)
Gavin Newsom, Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Gavin Newsom called out Donald Trump on Wednesday for allegedly blocking his speaking appearance at the World Economic Forum, where the California governor was set to respond to the president’s remarks about acquiring Greenland.

“How weak and pathetic do you have to be to be this scared of a fireside chat?” Newsome tweeted on Wednesday.

"The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell" (Credit: MS NOW)
Read Next
Lawrence O'Donnell Says Trump's 'Bonkers' Letter to Norway Is Sign of 'Cognitive Collapse' | Video

He made his comment over a post from his office, which says the California governor was denied entry into the USA House, the American pavilion at the World Economic Forum, following pressures from Trump.

“BREAKING: Under pressure from the White House and State Department, USA House (a church acting as the official US pavilion) is now denying entry to @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom to speak with media after Fortune — the official media partner — invited him to speak,” Newsom’s press office wrote on X earlier that morning.”

Per the Los Angeles Times, Newsom’s team was told that the “venue-level decision” was enforced to “not include an elected U.S. official” as part of the annual event’s programming.

Newsom was to participate in a fireside chat with media outlet Fortune on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland, which was going to take place nine hours after Trump told listening leaders that he wants Greenland, including its “right, title and ownership.”

Newsom was ultimately invited to attend a “VIP nightcap” reception where he could speak off the record to press, but he declined.

The White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In a statement to the L.A. Times, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said: “No one in Davos knows who third-rate governor Newscum is or why he is frolicking around Switzerland instead of fixing the many problems he created in California.”

"Morning Joe" (MS NOW, YouTube)
Read Next
Joe Scarborough Shames Republican 'Cowards' for Letting Trump Destroy NATO: 'They Know Better' | Video

Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

Comments