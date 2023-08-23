‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ Trailer Pits Daisy Ridley Against Ben Mendelsohn (Video)

“The Marsh King’s Daughter” is finally headed to the big screen. The adaptation of the bestselling 2017 novel by Karen Dionne, starring Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn and Garrett Hedlund, is due in theaters on Oct. 6, and the trailer has just arrived, still wet from the swamp. Watch it above.

Ridley plays a woman who, when she was a child (Brooklynn Prince plays her as a child), was abducted by her violent father (Mendelsohn). When he escapes from prison, she is forced to confront her past, open up to her husband (Hedlund) and brace herself for her father’s return. Will she make it out alive? Or will her father, nicknamed the Marsh King, take her down, once and for all?

The project was initially developed back in 2018, with “The Revenant” writer Mark L. Smith penning a screenplay for “The Imitation Game” director Morten Tyldum and Alicia Vikander in the role now played by Ridley. The movie was supposed to go into production in 2019 but didn’t begin until 2021, with “Limitless” and “The Illusionist” director Neil Berger taking over for Tyldum and Ridley replacing Vikander. Gil Birmingham and Caren Pistorius co-star.

Ridley recently starred in “Sometimes I Think About Dying,” which she also produced, and can be heard in the stop-motion-animated “The Inventor” (out on September 15). She also has the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced true story “Young Woman at the Sea,” set for release through Disney+, and “Magpie,” a thriller written by her husband Tom Bateman. Also in the works is a new “Star Wars” film starring Ridley, which will see Rey shepherding a new generation of would-be Jedis. A release date hasn’t been set for this new “Star Wars” movie, but it was undoubtedly impacted by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“The Marsh King’s Daughter” was partially produced by STX and will be released by Roadside Pictures and Lionsgate on Oct. 6.