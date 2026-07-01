Colin Farrell Swears Up a Storm Before Realizing He’s Live on TV: ‘Would’ve Liked to Have Known’

Colin Farrell swore like a sailor on “FIFA World Cup on FOX After Hours with James Corden,” providing some colorful commentary on the quadrennial international association football competition. Little did he know that the show was actually live.

“I didn’t know that,” Farrell kept repeating with an embarrassed look on his face. “I didn’t know that.”

Fox Sports shared a compilation of Farrell’s not-safe-for-air remarks on Instagram (all bleeped, of course), quoting the star of “The Penguin” and Apple TV’s “Sugar” in the captions as he gawked at a wax statue in the corner: “Who the f–k is that?”

What Farrell didn’t know — and what the program’s host James Corden quickly shared — was that his question (and many other statements) were airing to viewers live.

“Let me tell you two things,” Corden said. “Number one, that’s the waxwork Pelé from Madame Tussauds, and number two, this is live.”

“It mightn’t’ve been that different, but I didn’t know that,” Farrell said after a long, concerned-looking pause. “I would’ve liked to have known that.” You can watch the full video below.

Farrell’s incessant swearing and subsequent realization got a big burst of laughter from his fellow panelists and the live audience. The actor, an Emmy and Oscar nominee for such projects as “The Penguin” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” started to say that he should have known better before realizing that the name of the show didn’t do him any favors.

“Wait a minute, it’s called ‘Live’ — no it’s not, it’s called ‘After Hours!’” Farrell realized.

Currently, Farrell is starring in “Sugar,” the Apple TV neo-noir created by Mark Protosevich and showrun by Protosevich, Simon Kinberg and Sam Catlin. Farrell will soon appear in the long-awaited “The Batman: Part II” as The Penguin.