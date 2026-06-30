LeBron James Leaves Lakers After 8 Seasons

LeBron James will no long be a Los Angeles Laker.

On the opening day of NBA free agency Tuesday, the 41-year-old star informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he does not plan to return for the 2026-27 season. Instead, he will pursue another team for what would be an unprecedented 24th NBA season.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the decision to ESPN.

“LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere,” Paul told ESPN, according to a post from senior NBA insider Shams Charania on X.

The Lakers expressed to James that they wanted him back, but the NBA's all-time leading scorer decides to move on elsewhere. https://t.co/hGhK4gGd42 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

“LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers — including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold,” Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement following the news. “We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.”

In July 2025, shortly before James entered the final season of his Lakers contract, Paul told multiple media outlets that the NBA star would do what was best for his future in the coming seasons.

“LeBron knows the Lakers are building for the future, and he also wants to compete for championships,” Paul told The Athletic at the time. “We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we’ve had for eight years with Jeanie (Buss) and Rob (Pelinka) and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.”

Sources told Charania that the Golden State Warriors are expected to pursue James when NBA free agency opens Tuesday evening. The Warriors created additional financial flexibility after Draymond Green declined his player option, a move that could also facilitate a trade for Anthony Davis.

However, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that, as of Monday afternoon, Warriors officials had received no indication that James is committed to joining the team. While Golden State is viewed as an attractive destination, sources said recruiting efforts will likely be necessary.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, James’ former teams, are also expected to pursue the four-time NBA champion.

James entered the NBA in 2003 after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cavaliers. After seven seasons in Cleveland, he joined the Miami Heat in 2010 and won his first two NBA championships with the franchise in 2012 and 2013. James returned to Cleveland in 2014 and delivered the city its first NBA title in more than 50 years when the Cavaliers won the 2016 championship. In 2018, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and added a fourth championship to his résumé during the league’s 2020 season played in the NBA bubble. Across more than two decades in the league, James has become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, has also earned multiple MVP awards and appeared in more NBA Finals than nearly any player of his era.