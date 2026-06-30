Stephen A. Smith Accuses Sean Hannity of ‘Leading the Witness’ in Mamdani Debate: ‘I Don’t Support Any of It!’

Stephen A. Smith and Sean Hannity got into a heated debate Monday over the current state of the Democratic Party, with Smith criticizing Hannity for “leading the witness” and the Fox News host accusing Smith of “ducking” his questions.

Hannity confronted Smith on Monday about the growing influence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani within the Democratic Party and the progressive, leftist candidates Mamdani is backing in New York’s state and congressional primaries this year. Hannity asked Smith, a self-described “capitalist,” how he can continue to support a Democratic Party with increasingly socialist leanings.

Smith responded by pointing out why Mamdani has won so many voters over.

“He’s preaching about affordability and the working class. That’s something that they want to hear, because they’re the ones that feel left out right now. That’s what the message is, whether it’s him or the people that he endorses,” Smith said. “Remember, the people that [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries endorsed lost to the people that Mamdani endorsed.”

“He’s 35 years of age, he puts his feet on the ground, he pounds the pavement, he knocks on the door. He’s letting the working class know he’s thinking about them,” Smith said, prompting Hannity to accuse him of “ducking” the question.

“I’m not ducking!” Smith passionately countered. “I’m answering your question.” You can watch the full exchange in the video below.

Hannity again asked Smith why he supports Mamdani and his socialist views.

“I don’t support any of it!” Smith responded. “But, see, the difference is that when people come on and talk with Sean, the ultimate leading the witness guy, this is what he does. Sean Hannity, he leads the witness by answering questions that he asks before you get a chance to answer it. I’m a guy that’s a little bit different.”

“I abhor what I’m hearing from a socialist perspective on the extreme left,” Smith added. “In the same breath, I’m also looking at an administration that ain’t innocent in all of this, either. They got something to do with this, too.”

“This is not about Trump. We’re not talking about Trump,” Hannity cut in to say, to which Smith argued, “Well, they’re turned off by it! [The voters are] turned off by what [Trump’s] saying, and they’re leaning in [Mamdani’s] direction.”

“I’m going to make a prediction, and I will put money down on this prediction. If this party continues to go that radical, you will be joining me and supporting my candidates,” Hannity told Smith, asking, “How do you like that?

“You know what, Sean? I might not support anybody just because you are,” Smith replied. “You know me. I go the opposite direction of you all day, any day.”