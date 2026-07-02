Comic-Con Shocker: Entertainment Weekly Scraps Annual Party | Exclusive

Entertainment Weekly’s annual Saturday night comic-con party is skipping Comic-Con this year, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

“We will not host our traditional EW Comic-Con party,” an Entertainment Weekly spokesperson tells TheWrap. “EW is focusing its Comic-Con presence on its usual photo, video and hospitality suite, as well as high-profile panels throughout the weekend at EW HQ at the Hard Rock Hotel.”

Previously considered to be the con’s hottest ticket and most anticipated party of the weekend, that has traditionally taken place at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego.

While the party isn’t happening, other bashes are set to go as Fandom is headed back to San Diego for its annual event during Comic-Con 2026. This year, rock band The Coverups, featuring Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, will take center stage, the company announced on Wednesday.

The ninth annual Fandom Party — taking place at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday, July 23 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. — is presented by Xbox’s Halo: Campaign Evolved.

Additional sponsors include official spirits partner Suntory Global Spirits’ -196 Vodka Seltzer featuring Lemon, Strawberry, Peach and Grapefruit fruit-forward flavors, and Z2 Comics, presenting the graphic novel and film “…And Out Comes the Wolf.”

The Fandom Party, meanwhile, has cemented itself as the ultimate convention-week celebration, bringing all types of fans — including industry partners, celebrities and influencers — under one roof to celebrate the entertainment, gaming and pop culture universes they love most. Fans should keep an eye on Fandom’s social channels for more details on how they can enter to attend.