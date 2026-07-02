The 3 Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max This Week

There’s plenty to stream ahead of the Fourth of July weekend on HBO Max. The streaming service, known for its deep library of films new and old, is the current home to the latest film from an American icon, a clear inspiration for “Minions & Monsters” and one of the best superhero movies of all time.

Here are the three best movies to watch on HBO Max this week.

Nicholas Hoult in “Juror #2” (Warner Bros.) “Juror #2” This Fourth of July weekend, you can stream the latest film from one of the quintessential American filmmakers, Clint Eastwood: “Juror #2.” Nicholas Hoult stars as a man who is called to serve on a jury for a case in which he may actually be the guilty party. Though far from his best work, “Juror #2” is a fascinating (and potentially closing) statement from Eastwood, playing with the same themes of morality, family and justice he has grappled with throughout his career. Read Next

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MGM “Singin’ in the Rain” “Minions & Monsters” takes the iconic yellow “Despicable Me” creatures back to old Hollywood as they navigate moviemaking during the transition from silent to sound cinema. The film, a celebration of cinema across the ages, shares some makeup with one of the greatest and most romantic movies of all time: “Singin’ in the Rain.” This love story between a silent film star (Gene Kelly) and a chorus girl (Debbie Reynolds) features some of the most breathtaking sequences ever put to film, with the titular song being just one of many jaw-dropping musical numbers. It also has some top-tier physical comedy from Kelly and Donald O’Connor. If you or your kids are looking forward to seeing the Minions take Hollywood, be sure to circle back to this decades-old inspiration — one that still plays like new today.