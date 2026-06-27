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The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

Spielberg and Nolan are dropping new movies this year so time to revisit some of their best

Jacob Bryant
A man in medieval fantasy leather armor holds a lute over his shoulder, gazing intensely at the camera against a blurred atmospheric background.
Chris Pine in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" (Paramount Pictures)

Paramount+ has plenty of strong options in its current library but sometimes decision paralysis takes over and you just need to be told what to press play on. With new entries to legendary directors Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan’s filmographies landing this year, it marks the perfect time to revisit some of the best work they’ve ever done.

These are the three movies worth streaming on Paramount+ this week.

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DreamWorks Pictures

Saving Private Ryan

With a new Steven Spielberg film in theaters, it can be tempting to revisit some of the director’s past work. There are few war movies that can compete with 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan.” The opening D-Day scene has become the horrific stuff of cinematic legend but the entire film has only grown more dear over time. Spielberg had his teeth out with this – while also somehow never losing that earnestness that has made so many of his movies work – and it stands as one of his very best.

Whenever this movie was on TV it was a full “stop-and-watch” situation. Now that it’s streaming, feel free to queue it up yourself this week.

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“Interstellar” (Paramount Pictures)

Interstellar

The release of a new Christopher Nolan film has become something of a cultural moment at this point and “The Odyssey” dropping in July seems to keep that trend moving. While you wait for the next new entry in his filmography, its the perfect time to revisit what many consider to be his best film.

“Interstellar” may bet a bit wonky with the science of it all as the story chugs along, but there’s no denying the spectacle or peak McConaissance performance from Matthew McConaughey. Pair all that with Hans Zimmer’s score and its easy to see why people consider the movie to be peak Nolan.

Chris Pine holds a lute in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Paramount Pictures)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A true dark horse film that deserved a much better box office showing than it got. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” managed to capture the magic, chaos and hilarity of a standard D&D table all in a breezy two hours. The film also boasts a stellar cast in Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant.

The film is far from reinventing the fantasy wheel but it’s a fun jaunt through Faerûn. Fantasy fans didn’t do this movie justice when it was in theaters so the least we can do is make up for it in at-home watches and rewatches.

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Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

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