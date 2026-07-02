Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Causes Stir Outside Madison Square Garden | Photos

It’s official: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have their blowout wedding bash at Madison Square Garden, and the pop star’s carpenters are hard at work transforming the arena into a proper wedding venue.

Though some fans theorized that the load-in at MSG was part of an elaborate ruse, a memo from the New York Police Department confirmed that the “Love Story” singer is indeed tying the knot at the famed New York City arena.

In the days leading up to the festivities, MSG has seen heightened security, police presence and production crews. Photos from the venue show men driving lifts wearing brown “Taylor Swift’s Carpenters” T-shirts. As of Wednesday, the blocks surrounding the venue were already barricaded, with more set up Thursday.

The NYPD memo also revealed that Swift will host a private rehearsal dinner party Thursday night for roughly 100 guests, while the main event will take place Friday with as many as 1,000 guests, according to the New York Times.

The report also noted that police deployment for the pop star’s two-day festivities will not quite amount to the show of force that surrounded the N.B.A. finals, when thousands of officers were sent to monitor fans for the Knicks’ victory parade.

Swift teased in an interview with on “The Graham Norton Show” in October that she wanted to have a large wedding, even joking that she would invite anyone she’s ever talked to.

“I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble,” she said at the time. “And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there. I’m not going to do that.”

Check out pictures of the MSG wedding prep below!