Dolly Parton will chronicle her life and trailblazing career in a new musical, coming to Broadway in 2026. Titled “Hello, I’m Dolly” after the country legend’s first studio album released in 1967, the musical’s score will feature some of her biggest hits alongside new songs she wrote specifically for the musical, as well as a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter.

The show’s book is set to be written by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, with the musical produced Parton, Adam Speers for ATG Productions and Danny Nozell for CTK Enterprises. Further details on members of the creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.

“Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage,” Parton said in a statement announcing the musical. “I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

Speers, who served as an executive producer for 2017 Stephen Sondheim Broadway revival “Sunday in the Park With George,” recalled working with Parton in 2019. That’s when she entrusted Speers and his team to develop a new version of her musical “9 to 5” for London’s West End.

“I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over,” Speers said. “As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart. I’m thrilled we’re going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway.”

With a career tracing back more than 50 years, Parton followe her 1967 debut album “Hello, I’m Dolly” with hits like “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “9 to 5.” She also graced the screen as an actress in movies and TV shows including “9 to 5,” “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “Rhinestone,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Straight Talk” and “Joyful Noise.”