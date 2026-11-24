Don Toliver postponed his London show on Monday after dozens of fans were sickened by an unknown substance at the Manchester show the night before.

On Sunday, 89 concertgoers were treated after being exposed to an unknown substance at the Co-op Live Arena. Videos from the concert floor showed attendees coughing, some violently, and wiping their eyes.

The Hazardous Area Response Team was deployed and 88 people were evaluated for “eye and respiratory symptoms,” per the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS). One woman was taken to the Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment.

The remaining concertgoers were safely escorted out of the venue.

The Greater Manchester Police said the incident was isolated and there was no wider threat to the public. No one has been arrested in connection to the incident as of Monday evening.

“I would like to thank the public who attended for their patience whilst we responded to this incident. There were over 12,000 people in attendance during this concert who were safely escorted from the arena and made their way home,” Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said via press release.

Authorities said “further testing will take place on items at the venue” as part of their ongoing investigation. The substance was not identified, but an earlier NWAS press release stated it was believed to be tear gas.

In response, Don Toliver’s planned show at London’s 02 Arena Monday night was postponed to next month.

“I’m very sad to sit here and say I have to reschedule the 02 London show to December 15 due to [the] unfortunate incident last night [in] Manchester,” the American rapper posted on Instagram.

“I just wanna make sure everyone is safe and the next show goes on properly,” he added. “My heart and prayers are with everyone that was injured last night.”

“Stop bringing bulls–t into my shows,” he concluded. “It ain’t cool.”

In 2017, 22 people were killed and 1,017 were injured in a suicide bombing following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 passed last year after the deadly bombing requires venues hosting large events to have response plans to potential terrorist attacks.