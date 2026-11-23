Donny Osmond won’t say whether or not he believes the Michael Jackson abuse allegations but he knows they “destroyed” the pop singer.

In an interview with The Guardian, Osmond went long about his relationship with Jackson and growing up famous together. Then came the many abuse allegations against the King of Pop and Osmond recalled how those coupled with the pressure that had been surrounding him for years “destroyed” him.

“I think a lot of things destroyed him,” Osmond said. “The pressure destroyed him, too – the expectations of all the people around him. There’s only so much blood in our veins. Every time I’d go over, he’d be like: ‘How’s your family, tell me this, tell me that,’ because he realized I had something he didn’t have: normalcy. It’s sad. We lost a genius.”

Reflecting on whether or not he believes Jackson is innocent, Osmond said: “I’m not going to go there. I don’t want to go there. Because he was such a dear friend.”

Osmond also remembers how he and Jackson planned to do a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Wish.” He even went to Neverland to make the pitch to Jackson and they had a plan in place, but before the recording happened Jackson postponed, citing too much on his plate as the child sexual abuse allegations swirled.

The singer recalled the last time he spoke to his friend – about a year before Jackson died in 2009.

“I was on tour and my phone rang and I said hello and I hear this little voice,” Osmond said. “‘Donny?’ I went: ‘Hello.’ He went: ‘Donny?’ I went: ‘Mike, where are you?’ He said: ‘I can’t tell you.’ I said: ‘Mike, you’re talking to me, come on, we’re friends, where are you?’ He said: ‘Please don’t tell anybody but I’m in Phoenix. I rented a tour bus, and put my kids in it. I had to get out of L.A. because of all these allegations and things.’ I said: ‘Mike, I’m done with this tour this weekend. Come and stay with me in Provo. No one will know you’re there … I’m going to give you a weekend of normalcy.’ He said to me: ‘I really need that right now.’ But he didn’t take me up on it, and that was the last time I spoke with him.”