Charlie Cox wanted to audition for the James Bond role but got told he was too old for the part — despite being around the same age as the eventual pick Robert Pattinson.
While talking with Virgin Radio UK, Cox explained how he wanted to throw his hat into the ring to be considered for Amazon MGM’s next 007 installment. The feedback the “Daredevil: Born Again” star got was that he was too old to play Bond at this point. Cut to the announcement last week that Pattinson, who’s 50, landed the gig.
“Can I say something? I asked to audition for that,” Cox said. “Do you know what they told me? ‘Too old.’ But Rob is the same age as me! He does look good for it, I have to be fair. Next [month] I am going to be 44 … how is 44 too old?”
He added: “I thought it was going to be Jack Lowden or maybe Callum Tuner. What an amazing career [Pattinson] has carved out. Some of the stuff that guy has done … worked with directors who have gone on to be huge, huge auteurs, but when he worked with them it was their first film.”
After an extensive search, Pattinson emerged as the choice to play the iconic secret agent in the newest iteration of the franchise. The actor will reunite with director Denis Villeneuve, who cast him in “Dune: Part Three.”
“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”