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Charlie Cox wanted to audition for the James Bond role but got told he was too old for the part — despite being around the same age as the eventual pick Robert Pattinson.

While talking with Virgin Radio UK, Cox explained how he wanted to throw his hat into the ring to be considered for Amazon MGM’s next 007 installment. The feedback the “Daredevil: Born Again” star got was that he was too old to play Bond at this point. Cut to the announcement last week that Pattinson, who’s 50, landed the gig.