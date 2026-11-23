Steven Spielberg has set his next project: an adaptation of author Kevin Barry’s 2024 novel, “The Heart in Winter,” penned by “One Battle After Another” filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance are onboard to star in the film, which is being developed at Focus Features and will see Spielberg venture into the Western genre for the first time as a director. A 2028 release window has been set for the adaptation. Spielberg and Anderson will both serve as producers on the project, as will Kristie Macosko Krieger and Sarah Murphy. Tim Headington, Neil Shah, Ryan Zacarias and Ana Leocha are signed on as executive producers.

Set in 1891, Barry’s “The Heart in Winter” follows a pair of star-crossed lover fugitives fleeing from the law across the Rocky Mountains in the hope of building a new life for themselves somewhere in the untamed American West. Murphy and Buckley will play the film’s central star-crossed lovers.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

The adaptation will mark the first time Anderson has been credited as the screenwriter on a project he did not also direct. That said, Anderson has done a number of uncredited rewrites on scripts for other, legendary directors over the years. He notably worked on the scripts for both Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” in an uncredited capacity.

Anderson and Spielberg are longtime friends and admirers of each other’s work. Anderson memorably cast two of Spielberg’s daughters, Sasha and Destry, in small roles in his 2021 comedy, “Licorice Pizza.” “The Heart in Winter” gives the two auteurs the chance to finally work together.

The announcement of their collaboration comes the same week that “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is set to hit theaters. Another unlikely team-up between two idiosyncratic auteurs, the Netflix original was directed by David Fincher but boasts a screenplay penned by Quentin Tarantino.

Spielberg is coming off “Disclosure Day,” his acclaimed UFO drama starring Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt, which hit theaters over the summer. Anderson, meanwhile, is still sitting in the afterglow of “One Battle After Another,” his critically adored revolutionary dramedy, which not only won Best Picture at the Oscars earlier this year but also netted Anderson two Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Spielberg notably produced “Hamnet,” director Chloé Zhao’s acclaimed Shakespearean drama, which featured a lead performance from Buckley that earned the actress her first and only Oscar to date earlier this year.

“The Heart in Winter” will mark a reunion between Spielberg and Rylance as well. The latter previously starred in two of Spielberg’s 2010s efforts: 2015’s “Bridge of Spies” and 2016’s “The BFG.”