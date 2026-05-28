Steven Spielberg Says He Is ‘Withholding Judgment’ on AI, But Refuses to ‘Substitute’ Humanity | Video

As questions over the ethical use of AI abound in the film industry, many are looking to cinematic legends like Steven Spielberg to render their own verdicts on how this technology should and should not be used. Spielberg isn’t ready to give any firm answers — though, he doesn’t disagree with artificial intelligence standing in for writers.

“I’m kind of withholding judgment on AI until I see really how it is being used,” Spielberg said Wednesday on “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson.” “I think it’s even being used more frequently and better currently, I’m reading, in China. China’s ahead of where we are right now in AI. But how it’s being used, I’m not certain about that.”

Spielberg joined siblings Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on their video podcast to chat about his career ahead of the release of his latest sci-fi effort, “Disclosure Day.” Late in the interview, Obama brought up the topic of artificial intelligence in writing and film. Spielberg remarked that he directed a film about the topic (called “A.I. Artificial Intelligence”) in 2001, long before the encroachment of generative AI became an everyday discussion in the film and television industry.

The filmmaker pointed to areas where artificial intelligence can be of use, such as algorithms finding solutions to medical problems and helping educators create a stimulating curriculum. While he’s not yet willing to make an overall ruling on whether the technology is good or bad, he did have a big note for studios seeking to replace writers with AI.

“Where I don’t love AI is where it takes a position or there’s an empty chair at a writers’ table. There’s six writers and there’s an empty chair and there’s a computer at the empty chair and it’s the seventh writer,” he said. “I’m not willing to substitute, because I don’t really believe in sentience. I don’t really believe there’s any substitute for the soul.”

You can watch the full video below.

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Earlier in the conversation, Spielberg talked about his career as a young writer and filmmaker, writing spec scripts that he knew he might not even sell simply to learn how to structure a story — and what he wants to say as a creative.

“You can’t write anything until you have something to say,” Spielberg said. “It doesn’t have to be ‘The word according to blank blank blank,’ it simply has to be important to you. Then you become somebody that comes from a place of passion because you want to communicate something that’s important to you.”

“Disclosure Day” hits theaters on June 12.